Proper Fund Management is Critical for EB-5 Investor Visas, Experts to Give Best Practices Webinar
Fund managers can set themselves apart from the crowd and ensure their investors’ success by committing to certain best practices. This webinar is a master class in how be a GP.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “EB-5 General Partner Best Practices,” with guest panelist Reid Thompson of NES Financial on Thursday, March 11, at 2:00 PM EST. Click here to register now. Space is limited.
The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa requires a minimum investment of $900,000 or $1.8 million, which is typically invested through a limited partnership. The fund manager, as general partner, must be mindful of the interests of multiple stakeholders, chief among them the immigrant investors as limited partners, and additionally must comply with the complex regulations of the EB-5 program. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) applies considerable scrutiny during the adjudication process. Investors’ success in obtaining permanent U.S. residency depends on both proper fund management and strict compliance with USCIS rules.
“The EB-5 visa is a very good option for foreign nationals seeking U.S. residency. If the investment is chosen carefully, it is a certain path to a green card. Investors are wise to choose an investment fund that is well managed. Fund managers can set themselves apart from the crowd and ensure their investors’ success by committing to certain best practices. This webinar is a master class in how be a GP.” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN.
Created by the U.S. Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program provides a clear pathway to permanent residency and citizenship. Tens of thousands of families from nearly every country have successfully immigrated by making qualifying investments in U.S. projects and business enterprises. The EB-5 visa is popular among people currently living abroad as well as those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas.
