New Stop Condition on Central Manor Road at Intersection with Anchor Road in Manor Township, Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) plans to install a new stop sign this week at the intersection of Central Manor Road (Route 3017) and Anchor Road in Manor Township. Weather permitting, the new sign will be installed on Thursday, March 11.

The current “T” intersection has a stop condition on Anchor Road only. The new stop sign will be for northbound traffic only on Central Manor Road and it will be supplemented with an Except Right Turn plaque. Southbound Central Manor Road will still be free flowing.

The installation is based on an engineering and traffic study conducted by District 8-0.

This new stop condition on Central Manor Road will be accompanied by a “Stop Ahead” sign with temporary flashing amber lights, as well as flashing red lights on the new stop sign. The amber lights will remain in place for 30 days and the red lights will remain in place for 60 days, after which time, the flashing lights will be removed.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018