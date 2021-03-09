Route 1003 Kittanning Street Restriction Wednesday in Etna

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Kittanning Street (Route 1003) in Etna Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday, March 10 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic on Kittanning Street between Snyder Street and Greismere Street will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct asphalt pavement placement. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

