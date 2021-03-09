Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Wylie Road Weekdays for Utility Improvement in Birmingham Township

King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Wylie Road between Firethorne Drive and Birmingham Road in Birmingham Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, March 22, for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, April 23.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway, Route 926 (Street Road) and Birmingham Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

