Parenting education recognized as workforce development
Human resources management association head sees benefits of parenting programs
Parenting education can equip working parents with resources and tools to foster communication and conflict management skills and integrate work and family responsibilities.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In USA Today Johnny C. Taylor, President and CEO of SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, writes that “parenting education programs can equip working parents with resources and tools to foster communication and conflict management skills and provide professional guidance for integrating work and family responsibilities.”
— Johnny C. Taylor, President of the Society for Human Resource Management
This recognition will, Parents Forum founder Eve Sullivan hopes, prompt community leaders to adopt the peer support program to complement other initiatives helping parents. The serious mental health crisis created by the COVID pandemic has created in parents and others in parenting roles an urgent need for greater emotional support. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Parents Forum, a 25-year-old volunteer effort, seeks to help meet this need by creating chapters in ten new sites around the country.
Individual parents and community leaders in any sector – business, city government, social services, health care, education and corrections – interested in Parents Forum are invited to inquire about creating a chapter. Inquiries are welcome at www.parentsforum.org.
