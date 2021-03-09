Parenting education recognized as workforce development

Human resources management association head sees benefits of parenting programs

Parenting education can equip working parents with resources and tools to foster communication and conflict management skills and integrate work and family responsibilities.”
— Johnny C. Taylor, President of the Society for Human Resource Management
CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In USA Today Johnny C. Taylor, President and CEO of SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, writes that “parenting education programs can equip working parents with resources and tools to foster communication and conflict management skills and provide professional guidance for integrating work and family responsibilities.”

This recognition will, Parents Forum founder Eve Sullivan hopes, prompt community leaders to adopt the peer support program to complement other initiatives helping parents. The serious mental health crisis created by the COVID pandemic has created in parents and others in parenting roles an urgent need for greater emotional support. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Parents Forum, a 25-year-old volunteer effort, seeks to help meet this need by creating chapters in ten new sites around the country.

Individual parents and community leaders in any sector – business, city government, social services, health care, education and corrections – interested in Parents Forum are invited to inquire about creating a chapter. Inquiries are welcome at www.parentsforum.org.

Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum
info@parentsforum.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Parenting education recognized as workforce development

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum info@parentsforum.org
Company/Organization
PW: shareys1FB (2-8-19)
144 Pemberton Street
Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02140
United States
+1 617-233-7890
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Parenting education recognized as workforce development
Parents Forum Launches ‘Love and Luck’ Campaign
Parents Forum accepted to A Community Thrives
View All Stories From This Author