Ambassador Enterprises names Ron Turpin Chief Financial Officer
Turpin adds CFO responsibilities to his role as VP – Civic Investing for Ambassador Enterprises
I’m honored to accept this position. AE enriches our NEI region beyond financial returns with its unique approach to investing in a community’s economic, relational, and moral strength.”FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Enterprises has tapped Ron Turpin to be its Chief Financial Officer. In this position, Turpin will work with the Chief Executive team to help the company be northeast Indiana’s preferred legacy partner.
— Ron Turpin
“Ron’s talent, expertise, exceptional leadership, and ‘serve first’ philosophy make him a tremendous asset for Ambassador Enterprises,” said Daryle Doden, founder and CEO.
“I’m honored to accept this position,” said Ron Turpin. “Since selling Ambassador Steel in 2006 and founding Ambassador Enterprises, Daryle has put together a team of talented professionals who have crafted an amazing success story of nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and more than 2,800 employees at our affiliate and non-affiliate companies. AE enriches our region beyond financial returns with its unique approach to investing in a community’s economic, relational, and moral strength.”
“In this season of my professional life, I want to help transform my adopted hometown and I can think of no better partner than AE. I look forward to serving the organization in this capacity in its pursuit of opportunities that yield financial, cultural, and eternal returns. I can’t wait to get started.”
Ron is a graduate of the Indiana University School of Law and admitted to the Indiana Bar. A Certified Public Accountant, Ron’s leadership roles including executive-level tenures at Lincoln Financial Group and Gibson Insurance. Ron has served as a board member for Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., Indiana United Ways, Nazarene Theological Seminary, and as a trustee for the University of St. Francis. He is presently a member of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises is a legacy-minded private equity firm engaging with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises has built a network of companies with nearly $1 billion in annualized revenue and more than 2,800 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in people, partners, performance, and philanthropy. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.
Visit Ambassador-Enterprises.com to learn more.
