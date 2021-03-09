Governor Ivey Releases Statement on Gaming Bill

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday released the following statement on the gaming bill:

“Early this morning, I had a good meeting with Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed and House Speaker Mac McCutcheon regarding the gaming bill, and I am pleased with the progress that is being made. For weeks, I have worked closely with Senator Marsh and others on this legislation which could be transformative if done right. While I believe more work needs to be done, moving the bill through the legislative process is a vital next step. My commitment remains the same: to let the people of Alabama have the final say on a good bill that, once and for all, addresses a long-standing challenge that has faced our state.”

