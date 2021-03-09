Prescribed burn scheduled the week of March 15th near Billy Creek on Craig Mtn WMA

Idaho Fish and Game staff in coordination with Idaho Department of Lands, Bureau of Land Management and University of Idaho will be conducting a small 40 acre prescribed burn near the Billy Cr administrative site. The burn will take place the week of March 15th, pending acceptable weather. The purpose of the burn has many objectives; fire effects monitoring, herbicide weed control trials, fine fuel reduction, habitat maintenance, habitat monitoring and wildlife use monitoring. This prescribed burn will serve as a “test” for future large scale winter prescribed burns to help improve habitat for deer, elk and other mitigation species. For questions, comments or concerns please contact Andrew Mackey, Wildlife Biologist at the IDFG Lewiston Office 208-799-5010.