F&G opens opportunity to comment on multiple proposed negotiated rulemaking changes

Administrative rules are how statute passed by the legislature is implemented, prescribed and interpreted and are a vital part of the department’s daily operations. Rules have a great impact on our hunters, anglers and trappers and how our state’s fish and wildlife are protected and managed.

Department staff will evaluate all comments submitted and provided by the public in conjunction with staff recommendations and build the pending rule to be voted on by the Commission during the July meeting in Coeur d'Alene. The public will have one final opportunity to weigh in on the recommended pending rules at the Commission’s public meeting on July 16. Should the Commission approve the pending rules, the rules will advance to the Office of Administrative Rules to be packaged for presentation for Legislative Session 2026.

Click here to learn more about the rulemaking process.