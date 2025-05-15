Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,452 in the last 365 days.

Wolf trapper education course offered in Salmon June 14

In this interactive training, students will learn about wolf management, wolf trapping regulations and ethics, wolf habits and behavior, avoiding non-target captures, proper techniques, pelt care, and reporting requirements.

Here’s what you need to know if you wish to take a course: 

  • Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags.
  • Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education courses.  So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.
  • The course fee is $9.75.  Registration can be completed online or by visiting any regional Fish and Game office.  You can register for the class here:  https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/222568 

For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wolf trapper education course offered in Salmon June 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more