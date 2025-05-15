Wolf trapper education course offered in Salmon June 14

In this interactive training, students will learn about wolf management, wolf trapping regulations and ethics, wolf habits and behavior, avoiding non-target captures, proper techniques, pelt care, and reporting requirements.

Here’s what you need to know if you wish to take a course:

Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags.

Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education courses. So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.

The course fee is $9.75. Registration can be completed online or by visiting any regional Fish and Game office. You can register for the class here: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/222568

For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.