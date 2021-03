Senate Floor Calendar: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021

SENATE CALENDAR 12TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.

ROLL CALL PRAYER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE READING OF THE JOURNAL INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION: A. Bills B. Joint Resolutions C. Resolutions D. Joint Memorials E. Memorials MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 8 LOCAL GOV’T AIR QUALITY REGULATIONS (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

(2) SENATE BILL 160/a JUDICIAL CANDIDATES IN VOTER ACTION ACT/SRC AMENDED (DUHIGG)

(3) SENATE BILL 98/a ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT INCENTIVE REPORTS/SFC AMENDED (TALLMAN)

(4) SENATE BILL 218/a UNIFORM DIVISION OF INCOME FOR TAX PURPOSES/SJC AMENDED (SHENDO)

(5) SENATE RULES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILLS 15 & 199/ec REDISTRICTING COMMITTEE (IVEY-SOTO/EGOLF)

(6) SENATE BILL 265 COUNTY JURISDICTION OVER TRAFFIC CITATIONS (PIRTLE)

(7) SENATE BILL 219 NO CITIZENSHIP PROOF FOR OCCUPATIONAL LICENSE (ORTIZ y PINO)

(8) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR)SENATE BILL 202 ALTERNATE BUSINESS ENTITY NAMES (PADILLA)

(9) SENATE BILL 210/a ETHNIC STUDIES EDUCATION/SFC AMENDED (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

(10) SENATE BILL 123/ec “HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER” DEFINITION (STEFANICS)

(11) SENATE BILL 34 DESIGN AND BUILD OF PROJECT DELIVERY SYSTEM KERNAN)

(12) SENATE BILL 32/aa WILDLIFE CONSERVATION & PUBLIC SAFETY ACT/SCONC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (GONZALES/McQUEEN)

(13) SENATE BILL 247/aa JUVENILE LIFE SENTENCES W/OUT PAROLE/SHPAC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (SEDILLO LOPEZ/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

(14) SENATE BILL 387 SEGREGATED BANK ACCOUNT (WIRTH)

(15) SENATE BILL 244 IMMUNIZATIONS DETRIMENTAL TO SOME CHILDREN (HICKEY)

(16) SENATE BILL 220/a EXCEPTIONS FOR BODY CAMERAS/SJC AMENDED (CERVANTES)

(17) SENATE BILL 285 EMERGENCY MENTAL HEALTH EVALUATIONS (IVEY-SOTO)

(18) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 71 PATIENTS’ DEBT COLLECTION PROTECTION ACT (DUHIGG/ARMSTRONG, D.)

(19) SENATE BILL 192 LAW ENFORCEMENT DISCLOSURE OF EVIDENCE (LOPEZ)

(20) SENATE BILL 23/a HEALTH CARE PURCHASING ACT/STBTC AMENDED (PADILLA)

(21) SENATE BILL 61/a RURAL PRIMARY CARE CLINICIAN LOAN REPAYMENT/SIRC AMENDED (ORTIZ y PINO)

(22) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 12 REVISED UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS (IVEY-SOTO/BALDONADO)

(23) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 80 NO SCHOOL DISCRIMINATION FOR HAIR (POPE)

(24) SENATE BILL 82/aa/ec RADIOACTIVE WASTE CONSULTATION TASK FORCE/SCONC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (STEINBORN)

(25) SENATE BILL 276/ec REGIONAL HAZMAT RESPONSE VOLUNTEER TEAMS (PINTO)

(26) SENATE BILL 281 CONTRACT RENEGOTIATIONS FOR SOME BUSINESSES (NEVILLE)

(27) SENATE BILL 365/a ADJUSTABLE RATE MORTGAGE CHANGES/SJC AMENDED (KERNAN)

(28) SENATE BILL 234/a LOTTERY FOR HOME SCHOOL STUDENTS/SEC AMENDED (PIRTLE)

(29) SENATE BILL 212/aa INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS/SCONC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/McQUEEN)

(30) SENATE BILL 74/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL/SHPAC AMENDED (BACA)

(31) SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION 13 TRANSFER DOT REAL PROPERTY (CAMPOS)

(32) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 2 FEDERAL GOV’T PAYMENTS IN LIEU OF TAXES (PINTO)

(33) SENATE MEMORIAL 12/a DAIRY RULE EFFECT ON GROUNDWATER RESOURCES/SRC AMENDED (HAMBLEN)

(34) HOUSE TAXATION & REVENUE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 255/aa/ec ALCOHOL DELIVERIES/HFL AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (MAESTAS/IVEY-SOTO)

(35) HOUSE BILL 52/a BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL ED ADVISORY COUNCIL/HEC AMENDED (FIGUEROA)

(36) HOUSE BILL 103/a UTILITY OPERATOR CERTIFICATION ACT CHANGES/HSEIC AMENDED (ANDERSON/STEFANICS)

(37) HOUSE BILL 92 SAFE DRINKING WATER TESTING FUND (GALLEGOS)

(38) HOUSE BILL 25 LESC STUDY OF PUBLIC & POST-SECONDARY ED. (ROMERO, GA)

(39) HOUSE BILL 43/a BLACK EDUCATION ACT/HAFC AMENDED (STAPLETON/POPE)

(40) HOUSE JOINT MEMORIAL 4 19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL (STAPLETON)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

1) SENATE MEMORIAL 25 ROBERTO A. MONDRAGON, IN RECOGNITION (CAMPOS)

