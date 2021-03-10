OXOS Medical finalist in U.S. Army xTechSearch Competition wins $120,000 prize, heads to annual U.S. Army conference

About

OXOS Medical (OXOS) puts the future of x-ray in your hands. OXOS Micro C, the first handheld dynamic digital radiography (DDR) x-ray system, is faster, safer, and smarter and is available now. The company entered the $50 billion U.S. diagnostic radiology market with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of its Micro C Medical Imaging System. The company will develop and launch additional products utilizing the OXOS Platform—a system for on-demand image management, telehealth collaboration, and delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostics, among other workloads. Additional information available at: https://oxos.com/ or info@oxos.com OXOS and Micro C are registered trademarks of OXOS Medical, Inc.

