OXOS Medical enters $40 billion U.S. diagnostic radiology market with FDA clearance of Micro C Medical Imaging System

About

OXOSⓇ Medical (OXOS) designs, develops and manufactures cloud-connected medical imaging solutions, enabling medical professionals to determine radiographic diagnoses at the point-of-care. In 2016 Dr. Gregory Kolovich, Chief Medical Officer and Evan Ruff, Chief Executive Officer, co-founded the company in Savannah, Georgia as Micro C, LLC. and then established its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2020 they converted Micro C, LLC. to OXOS Medical, Inc., a C corporation. In 2021 OXOS entered the $40 billion U.S. diagnostic radiology market with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of its Micro CⓇ Medical Imaging System, a handheld, dynamic digital radiography (DDR) system. The company will develop and launch additional products utilizing the OXOS Platform—a system for on-demand image management, telehealth collaboration, and delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostics, among other workloads. The Micro C is available now with additional information available on the OXOS website: https://oxos.com/ or by email to info@oxos.com.

