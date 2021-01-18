OXOS Medical enters $40 billion U.S. diagnostic radiology market with FDA clearance of Micro C Medical Imaging System

Micro C Medical Imaging System incorporates a handheld emitter

Evan Ruff - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Dr. Gregory Kolovich - Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder

OXOS introduces entirely new category of cloud-connected medical imaging solutions with the Micro C handheld dynamic digital radiography (DDS) system

The OXOS mission is to enable anyone anywhere to access radiographic diagnostics at the point-of-care, expanding availability and changing the way medicine is delivered”
— Dr. Gregory Kolovich, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OXOSⓇ Medical (OXOS) announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued 510(k) clearance for the company to market its Micro CⓇ Medical Imaging System, a handheld dynamic digital radiography (DDR) system. Medical imaging and diagnosis have been complicated and costly, with legacy x-ray machines requiring expensive lead-lined facilities and specialized personnel, limiting access and increasing costs. The Micro C combines a handheld emitter, high sensitivity x-ray detector, and OXOS’ patented positioning system designed to deliver imaging with greater accuracy, clarity, safety, and speed. With the Micro C, practitioners can build their practices, increase patient satisfaction, and democratize healthcare access for all communities.

“Expanding access to radiographic imaging is our mission,” notes Evan Ruff, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of OXOS Medical. “Micro C’s low radiation profile allows the system to provide diagnostic imaging where it’s needed at the exact moment it is needed. We’ve already seen a growing interest to deploy the Micro C beyond the traditional hospital and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) markets—settings such as primary care clinics, emergency departments, urgent care centers, mobile imaging services, cadaver labs, retirement homes, skilled nursing facilities, sports medicine practices, athletic facilities, military deployments, correctional facilities, home health, and rural medicine.”

Expansion of virtual-care and reimbursement during the pandemic has been a catalyst for new healthcare delivery opportunities that will benefit companies like OXOS with systems that support lower-cost, more efficient distributed care scenarios. OXOS anticipates reimbursement opportunities for imaging to continue to grow within the $40 billion U.S. diagnostic radiology market.

“The OXOS mission is to enable anyone anywhere to access radiographic diagnostics at the point-of-care, expanding availability and changing the way medicine is delivered,” stated Dr. Gregory Kolovich, orthopedic surgeon, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of OXOS Medical. “As we continue to develop and launch additional cloud-connected OXOS products, the OXOS Platform—a system for on-demand image management, telehealth collaboration, and delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostics among other workloads that are currently under development—will bring us closer to achieving our overall mission.”

Micro C is available now with additional information available on the OXOS website.

OXOSⓇ and Micro CⓇ are registered trademarks of OXOS Medical, Inc.

Murem Sharpe
OXOS Medical, Inc.
+1 912-247-4255
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

OXOS Medical enters $40 billion U.S. diagnostic radiology market with FDA clearance of Micro C Medical Imaging System

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Murem Sharpe
OXOS Medical, Inc.
+1 912-247-4255
Company/Organization
OXOS Medical, Inc.
1230 Peachtree St NE Suite 300
Atlanta, Georgia, 30309
United States

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

OXOSⓇ Medical (OXOS) designs, develops and manufactures cloud-connected medical imaging solutions, enabling medical professionals to determine radiographic diagnoses at the point-of-care. In 2016 Dr. Gregory Kolovich, Chief Medical Officer and Evan Ruff, Chief Executive Officer, co-founded the company in Savannah, Georgia as Micro C, LLC. and then established its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2020 they converted Micro C, LLC. to OXOS Medical, Inc., a C corporation. In 2021 OXOS entered the $40 billion U.S. diagnostic radiology market with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of its Micro CⓇ Medical Imaging System, a handheld, dynamic digital radiography (DDR) system. The company will develop and launch additional products utilizing the OXOS Platform—a system for on-demand image management, telehealth collaboration, and delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostics, among other workloads. The Micro C is available now with additional information available on the OXOS website: https://oxos.com/ or by email to info@oxos.com.

OXOS

More From This Author
OXOS Medical enters $40 billion U.S. diagnostic radiology market with FDA clearance of Micro C Medical Imaging System
OXOS Medical creates next-generation medical device development platform to power Micro C handheld flouroscopy device
Gregory Kolovich MD of OXOS Medical Named as Georgia Tech Alumni Association 40 Under 40 Honoree
View All Stories From This Author