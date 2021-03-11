Local Cigar Lounge, The Toasted Foot Lounge of Callaway, MD, Announces Upcoming Events
The Toasted Foot Lounge, located in Callaway, Maryland, announces its upcoming events for March 2021. Space for social distancing.
Toasted Foot Lounge strives to provide the most comfortable, complete, premium experience possible.”CALLAWAY, MD, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar lounge and bar, The Toasted Foot Lounge, announces upcoming events in March. With a staff that has over 30 years of combined experience, this local cigar lounge is a great way for people in the Callaway, MD region to unwind.
There are many events this month that are open to members and non-members of the lounge. Customers that make purchases can also enjoy additional perks on these days:
• Wednesday 3/3 - Moscow Mule Day (Discounts on Moscow Mules)
• Monday 3/8 - International Women's Day (Discounts for ladies)
• Thursday 3/11 - Monthly Bourbon Tasting
• Wednesday 3/17 - St. Patrick’s Day (Discounts on Irish whiskies and green beer)
• Sunday 3/21 - Vermouth Day (Special on 3 classic cocktails made with Vermouth)
• Wednesday 3/24 - National Cocktail Day (Discounts on our board of specialty drinks)
• Saturday 3/27 - International Whiskey Day (Discounts on whiskey and whiskey cocktails).
All month long, customers can also enjoy “Cinema Sundays”. There will be a double feature starting at 2pm.
A peek inside this great local cigar lounge will reveal 3 distinct areas. The first is the bar. It is well-stocked and offers premium spirits. The staff is happy to help people choose pairings they can enjoy in the cigar lounge. They have the experience and expertise needed to customize the tastes for light, medium-bodied, and full-bodied selections.
The second space is the lounge and has oversized, high-quality leather seating that is great for relaxing. There is a VIP cigar lounge area with a members-only space.
Customers that hold VIP memberships enjoy:
• A personalized, secure, humidity-controlled cherry wood locker for storing their cigars.
• Discounted rates for 1-year or 2-year leases on lockers.
• VIP cigar lounge access for themselves along with one guest.
• Free cigars every month (1 or 2 depending on locker size).
• Discounts of 10% on retail purchases (cigars, cutters, lighters, humidors, etc.).
• Members-only events including tastings, happy hours, wine specials, and social events.
• Special members-only pricing at public events.
• Priority notification on new arrivals to the humidor.
Some membership restrictions include:
• Members and guests must be 21 or over.
• No more than 2 people may use a 12x12 locker or 4 people for a 12x24 locker.
• No products that violate federal or state law may be placed in the locker.
• Management reserves the right to open any locker at any time for maintenance or inspection.
• Management has the right to revoke leases for any policy violations.
The third space is the custom-made humidor. It is crafted from the finest grade Spanish cedar wood. The humidity level is kept at an optimum 67-72% at all times using a state-of-the-art, computer-controlled, humidification system. It holds a huge stock made to impress the most distinguished cigar enthusiast. New additions to the humidor are regularly posted on Instagram so following them is strongly encouraged.
There is a pressure-free environment at this local cigar lounge. The dress is casual and patrons are encouraged to browse, get comfortable, and enjoy a pairing from the bar. Free Wi-Fi is available for members and non-members.
One visit to this lounge and it is easy to see why people enjoy it so much. Members can look forward to additional events like wine and whiskey tastings, “pairings of the month”, seminars on blending, and free giveaways. These updates are regularly made on social media.
The space inside the lounge is over 2000 square feet so there is plenty of room for distancing. Visit The Toasted Foot cigar lounge at 20845 Callaway Village Way 2A, Callaway, Maryland 20620. Go to the website at TheToastedFootLounge.com. Check out the online store at TFCigarLounge.com. Follow them on Instagram @TFLounge.
