Chapter 11 Expert “Restructuring Advisory Group” Negotiates Ch-11 Loan Modification Resulting in 4 Year Loan Extension
Chapter 11 Advisor “Restructuring Advisory Group” Restructures 2 Mortgages & Writes Ch-11 Reorg Plan Confirmed by the Court, Saving Office Bldg from LiquidationSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restructuring Advisory Group http://restructuringexperts.com/, a Chapter 11 Consultant, and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance, Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that it negotiated the restructure of 2 loans for an Office Building Owner in the State of Washington resulting in the Reorganization Plan being confirmed and the office Building being saved.
The firm was retained to analyze the financial viability of the office building leases as impacted by the COVID moratorium on evictions and to determine the feasibility of a reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy code as well as to analyze and formulate the financial projections that were incorporated into the reorganization plan and disclosure statement that was also written by Restructuring Advisory Group.
Restructuring Advisory Group was additionally retained by the Principal as the Chapter 11 Expert to be lead strategist in the Chapter 11 and to direct the day to day strategies, interface with bankruptcy counsel, and to negotiate settlements with the Private Lender and vendors making up the secured and unsecured creditors of the estate.
The Restructuring Advisory Group negotiations resulted in the consensual restructure and modification of the 2 loans as well as the vendor contracts, which then resulted in the confirmation of the reorganization plan. In addition, Restructuring Advisory Group got Private Lender to waive enforcement of personal guarantees.
Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.
Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.
The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.
Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in Chapter 11 finance, formulating Chapter 11 plans, turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.
Craig Brown
restructuring advisory group
+1 949-466-0022
info@restructuringadvisorygroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn