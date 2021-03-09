New Partnership Expands Ovidius Solutions U.S. Commercialization Capabilities
IntuitiveX partners with Ovidius Solutions to support early-stage U.K. life sciences companies’ commercialization within the U.S.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovidius Solutions Ltd, a firm specialized in medical device consulting for spine, neurosurgical and orthopedic manufacturers within Europe based in the U.K., announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with IntuitiveX (IX), a premier life sciences catalyst and commercialization partner based in the U.S., opening access to international markets for U.S. & U.K. based life sciences companies.
The partnership utilizes IntuitiveX’s unique early-stage consulting services to allow for European based startups to commercialize within the U.S.
“We are excited to announce our collaboration with IntuitiveX; a driving force behind medical innovation. This partnership facilitates an integrated approach to US and European life sciences markets with local expertise for each stage of the incubation and commercialization process for novel technologies.” CoFounder, Joanna Jarvis.
IntuitiveX & Ovidius Solutions have a committed focus on medical device commercialization.
Ovidius Solutions is the first European consulting firm to closely partner with IntuitiveX; accelerating the journey of life science startups within European and post Brexit U.K markets.
Ovidius specializes in executing a full pre- and post-commercialization plan including regulatory guidance, NICE approval, clinical trials and post-market surveillance. In addition, Ovidius will aid in the development and implementation of educational and clinical programs as well as being the distribution hub for major European markets to drive adoption of novel technologies.
Led by serial medical device entrepreneur and spine surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Roh, IntuitiveX has been critical to supporting early stage life sciences companies in the following ways: fast-tracking patents, expediting regulatory approvals, co-inventing new IP, successfully selling IP to large multinational healthcare companies, supporting international companies’ commercialization within the U.S, spearheading business development, developing joint ventures, financing, marketing, acquisitions, and staffing needs.
In a world of emerging health-tech innovations that address global health issues, IntuitiveX and Ovidius Solutions provide the mentorship and resources to turn these ideas into commercially successful enterprises.
About IntuitiveX
IntuitiveX is a premier life sciences catalyst and commercialization partner that specializes in growing early-stage life science startups and supporting international companies seeking commercialization within the U.S. across medical devices, biotech, Pharma, and digital health. With a team of life science entrepreneurs, physicians, investors, and innovators, we bring a combined 100+ years of experience supporting startups from ideation to commercialization.
About Ovidius Solutions Ltd
Ovidius Solutions is a privately owned company with thirty years of expertise within the medical device and diagnostics industry. With a deep understanding of how to deliver cost effective patient care whilst striving for enhanced clinical outcomes. Ovidius partners with leading manufacturers in neuro, spine and orthopaedics. We strive to deliver solutions to improve the lives and clinical outcomes of patients.
