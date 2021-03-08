Pelosi Floor Speech on International Women’s Day

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks on the Floor of the House of Representatives in recognition of International Women’s Day and in support of the American Rescue Plan. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:

Speaker Pelosi. Thank you very much, Mr. Speaker. Today is International Women's Day, a day to recognize the great accomplishments of women and the great possibilities that lie ahead. In the course of the day, we will be having some recognitions, but one very important one is that as we speak here now, on the Senate side, they are finishing up of the engrossment of the American Rescue Plan.

This plan, as my distinguished colleague from the Virgin Islands pointed out, does so many great things for America's children, America's families and America's women. If you are a caregiver, whether for a child or senior or whatever, you will – child care is substantially supported in this legislation. If you are a teacher, schools will be able to be open more safely with increased funding to do so with ventilation, separation and the rest to have our children return safely and our teachers as well.

The Child Tax Credit, the refundable Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, as was mentioned by the distinguished Chairwoman on the Ways and Means Committee, which was largely responsible along with Representatives DeLauro and Richie Neal, Mike Thompson in getting all this done. The point is, we will be having further discussion about this bill as we move forward to its passage in the next 24, 48 hours.

But it is important to acknowledge on International Women's Day, the connection between the advancement of women, the recognition of the contributions of women and the needs that are met in the American Rescue Plan.

As the President – as President Biden said, ‘Help Is On The Way.’ That promise is kept in this legislation to all Americans. I wanted to acknowledge specifically the women of America.

With that, I yield back the balance of my time.

