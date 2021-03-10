Franchising@WORK Awards 2021: Call for Entries Announced

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm specializing in the franchise sector, has announced the call for entries for the 2021 Franchising@WORK Awards. Details on how to enter are available at FranchisingAtWork.com.

The Franchising@WORK Awards recognize the best franchise companies to work for based exclusively on employee ratings and feedback. All franchise employers in the U.S. or Canada – including franchisors, franchise business owners, and franchise suppliers – with 10 employees or more and gross annual revenue of 1M+ are invited to participate in the awards.

Winners are determined based on employees’ responses to the Franchising@WORK Employee Engagement & Compensation Benchmark Survey conducted by Franchise Business Review. The survey asks employees to rate their employer on 24 core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, management, brand leadership, and culture, as well as detailed personal questions about their position, compensation, benefits, and demographics.

The entry deadline for the awards is March 31, 2021. Winners will be announced in June. The top franchisor, top franchisee and top supplier will be recognized in each of these categories:

- Best Culture
- Best Boss (aka Management)
- Best Leadership
- Best Compensation & Benefits
- Best Overall Satisfaction

The top scoring franchise suppliers in select sectors will also be recognized, including Best Law Firm, Best Financial Services Firm, and Best Marketing/PR Firm.

“The challenges of the past year have forced many employers to completely redefine and reimagine the workplace,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “It’s been a difficult year for many employees, and we want to recognize the employers in the franchise sector that have gone above and beyond to embrace change, foster employee well-being, and create a supportive and engaging workplace. Franchising@WORK not only celebrates franchise organizations that are great places to work, it also helps franchise companies understand how their culture, compensation, and engagement compare to others, and use that data to identify risks as well as opportunities to attract and retain the best employees.”

Participation in the research is completely confidential. Data collected from the participating employees is aggregated into an industry research report that we make publicly available to support the continued growth of franchising in our economy. The full results of the first 2019 Franchising@WORK study are available at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchising-at-work-results-0-1

For additional details on how to qualify for the awards, download an Official Awards Entry Kit at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchisingatwork_entry_kit

