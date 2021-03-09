ComplianceOnline Launches 2-Day Virtual Seminar on REACH and RoHS Compliance

"REACH and RoHS Compliance: Gain a Deeper Understanding" Seminar has been added to ComplianceOnline.com's offering.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplianceOnline, the largest GRC advisory network, has officially launched registration for the 2-day virtual seminar 'REACH and RoHS Compliance: Gain a Deeper Understanding’ with Kelly Eisenhardt, Co-Founder and Managing Director at BlueCircle Advisors LLC. The Seminar will be held on March 18-19, 2021 (7:30 AM to 1:30 PM PDT).

This virtual seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so organizations can benefit from the mistakes of others. It will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.

REACH and RoHS conformity have banned problematic toxic and environmentally hazardous elements such as lead, mercury, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls (PBB) and polybrominated diphenylether (PBDE) in quantities not exceeding a maximum of 0.1 percent by mass in products.

Restrictions of the use of certain Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and Registration, Evaluation Authorization and Restriction of Chemical Substances (REACH) are European requirements on chemicals and chemical substances used in products.

REACH is required by the EU for products containing chemical compounds. It is also required by US exporters for all suppliers exporting products to the EU. Even though you may not be an exporter, you may have to still comply with these regulations.

Companies shipping parts or products into Europe must comply with EU REACH and RoHS regulations. EU REACH creates increased risk of product recalls, or bans that must be proactively addressed to ensure continued market access. Products containing harnesses, hydraulic components, rubber or PVC are at a higher risk of containing restricted materials. REACH applies to solvents, fragrances, metals, alloys, pigments, dyes, fertilizers, cosmetics, detergents, polymers, electronic equipment, furniture, textile toys, etc.

Learning Objectives:

After completing this seminar, participants will gain a better understanding of:

• Understanding your organization’s liability under RoHS and REACH.

• Review case studies.

• Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.

Areas Covered:

• REACH Registration of Substances

• Introduction to REACH

• Articles and REACH

• Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

• Supply chain communication

• Compliance enforcement

• Basics of RoHS

• Background and content of RoHS

• Responsibility for RoHS

• International requirements of RoHS

• WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

• Material testing methods.

• Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed

- RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance

- REACH Compliance

- US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting

• Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

• Managing suppliers with procurement contracts

• Effectively using technology for tracking and managing compliance

Who will Benefit:

• Manufacturing Professionals

• Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations.

• Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance.

• Quality Managers

• Environmental Managers

• Purchasers

• Buyers

from the following industries:

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Medical devices

• Chemical

• Toys

• Industrial machinery

Virtual Training Through WebEx

March 18-19, 2021 (7:30 AM to 1:30 PM PDT)

About the Speaker:

Ms. Eisenhardt is Co-Founder and Managing Director at BlueCircle Advisors LLC, a consulting firm that provides strategy and programming to address product compliance risks, sales and revenue protection, and compliance and sustainability practices throughout the supply chain.

With 20 years’ experience in IT and Compliance Software Development, her former roles include: Executive Director of Environmental Programs, at Fair Factories Clearinghouse; Environmental Compliance Manager and Design for Environment programs at EMC Corporation; and Director of Product Management at PTC Corporation for Windchill Product Analytics – an environmental compliance software.

She is a journalist for industry trade publications such as 3BL, JustMeans, Social Earth, CSRwire, Ethical Performance, and CSR@Risk with a focus on trends in product compliance, supply chain transparency, and corporate social responsibility. In 2015, she traveled with Asia Pulp and Paper to Indonesia and Sumatra to research and write about the company’s zero deforestation efforts and social responsibility programs.

In May 2016, she delivered her paper on “Advancing Product Design with Environmental Compliance,” at the IEEE/ISCPCE conference in Anaheim, California. She is currently on assignment with an IT infrastructure company to build Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs specializing in anti-trafficking compliance, sustainability programming and reporting, and cybersecurity compliance for supply chains.

