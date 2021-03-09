ILT and Finastra Announce Addition of Fusion LaserPro as Option for Allegro™ Users
Finastra shares our dedication to quality and ease of use.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Lending Technologies (ILT) is very pleased to announce that it has completed the development of an integration of its Allegro™ Lending Suite with Fusion LaserPro, a loan documentation and management solution from Finastra. Fusion LaserPro, now an Allegro™ option, automates loan onboarding, eliminating the need to rekey loans manually and provides compliant loan document management giving Allegro™ users peace of mind, knowing that their loan packages meet the burden of regulation.
— Will McGregor
Will McGregor, CEO of Integrated Lending Technologies, said “We’re very happy to have this integration to provide Allegro™ users with another option for loan documentation. This addition will significantly increase the versatility and value of our product. Finastra shares our dedication to quality and ease of use. It’s been a pleasure working with them over the last several months to bring this across the finish line.”
About Integrated Lending Technologies
Integrated Lending Technologies, celebrating its 20th year in operation, is a recognized pioneer in Internet based lending technology with a reputation for continuous innovation and unrivaled service. ILT’s Allegro™ Lending Suite, a best of class loan origination system, tackles all direct, indirect and point of sale lending with digital documentation and funding capabilities. To learn more about ILT, visit www.allegroloan.com. Or contact Pete Vehko, VP of Business Development, 801-875-0354 or pete@iltech.com
About Finastra
Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com.
Pete Vehko
Integrated Lending Technologies
801-581-9500 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn