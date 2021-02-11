ILT AND LOANPRO® LAUNCH SYSTEMS INTEGRATION TO BENEFIT MUTUAL CLIENTS
The integration will make Allegro™ more valuable to LoanPro® users, and we’re confident it will make LoanPro® a stronger offering in its own market.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Lending Technologies, LLC (ILT) and LoanPro Software, LLC. (LoanPro) have completed the integration of ILT's Allegro™ Lending Suite with LoanPro’s loan management and servicing software. Allegro™ is a cloud-based loan origination system, with modules for direct, indirect and lifestyle lending. Now all data can be exported to the lender’s LoanPro® system with a couple of mouse clicks in Allegro™. The origination, analysis and decisioning of the application as well as the funding and booking of the loan, can all now be handled in Allegro™, eliminating double data entry and paper shuffling and minimizing manual input error. Two independent finance company clients are already benefiting from the completed integration.
— Will McGregor
Regarding the integration, Will McGregor, President and CEO of ILT said, “The ultimate objective of all product development at ILT is maximizing the efficiency of the lending process for all our lender clients. Automated transfer of loan data from Allegro™ to the lender’s core loan management system enhances our product and helps us achieve that overall goal. We see an increasing number of independent finance companies looking for the technology to help them compete more effectively with banks and credit unions. That’s why we are so pleased to complete the link with LoanPro®. The integration will make Allegro™ more valuable to LoanPro® users, and we’re confident it will make LoanPro® a stronger offering in its own market.”
Lloyd Roberts, CRO of LoanPro® said, “We’re excited about the Allegro™/LoanPro integration as it assists in further streamlining the loan origination/loan servicing workflow that lenders so desperately desire to automate. This partnership/integration is in line with LoanPro’s mission to provide lenders with greater data-visibility and workflow automation. We are honored to be working with Allegro™ in helping to achieve our mutual focus of a better customer experience.”
About ILT
Integrated Lending Technologies, celebrating its 20th year in operation, is a recognized pioneer in Internet based lending technology with a reputation for continuous innovation and unrivaled service. ILT’s Allegro™ Lending Suite, a best of class loan origination system, tackles all direct, indirect and point of sale lending with digital documentation and funding capabilities. To learn more about ILT, visit www.allegroloan.com. Or contact Pete Vehko, VP of Business Development, 801-875-0354 or pete@iltech.com
About LoanPro
LoanPro offers the only truly API-based, mid-market and enterprise Loan Management Software in the US/Canadian marketplace. LoanPro is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) "the cloud” and is designed to streamline both loan servicing and loan collections workflows. Lenders enjoy increased transparency, control, flexibility, real-time database access, calculation accuracy, and scalability, all on a PCI, SOC I, & SOC II Type 2 certified platform.
Pete Vehko
Integrated Lending Technologies
+1 801-875-0354
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn