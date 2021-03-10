The Biscayne Gardens Chamber Presents the ”MJ Capital Funding Women’s History Month Award - Honoree’s Event”

The “MJ Capital Funding Woman’s History Month Award” Ceremony will take place outside at 6:pm on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce will host a Women’s History Month Award Event under a tent at the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce located at 115 NW 167th Street in North Miami Beach at 6:00pm on March 24, 2021. This CDC guided socially distanced event will be in-person and broadcasted live on Facebook and LinkedIn and will recognize nine (9) women within our community who work un-selfishly and overcome extraordinary adversity, yet still achieve their goals personally and professionally.

"We recognize our women leaders and realize that without them the balance of our community would be non-existent", said, Bernard Wh Jennings, President/CEO of the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce. “We as a Chamber of professionals are doing many things in our community. At this hour, we pause to show respect and honor our women leaders”.

The “MJ Capital Funding Woman’s History Month Award” Ceremony will take place outside at 6:pm on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce – 115 NW 167th Street – 1st Floor, North Miami Beach, Florida 33169. We will honor with an award:

1. Honorable Congresswoman Fredricka Wilson – 24th Congressional District,

2. Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez,

3. Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava – Miami-Dade County,

4. Judge Diana Gonzalez Whyte,

5. Vanessa Cassis, Vice President of Philanthropy – Biscayne Gardens Chamber,

6. Karen Andre – Special Assistant to Vice President Joe Biden,

7. Johanna Garcia, President - MJ Capital Funding,

8. Odalys Ibrahim, Esq - Owner of Ocean Title

9. Elizabeth Owens, Chief of Staff - Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime.

The Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce is a Grow With Google Partner offering jobs online and a suite of courses in-person and through webinars on Google Meet to assist small business owners in getting listed online as well as utilizing Googles tools for free. The Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce was ranked “Grow with Google Partner of the month”, last December prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce is also an Official Visitors Center in Miami-Dade County located at 115 NW 167th Street, Biscayne Gardens, just North of the Golden Glades Interchange. Having partnered with the Greater Miami Visitors & Conventions Bureau the location doubles as a safe-haven for Tourists Visiting North Miami-Dade.

Anyone interested in obtaining a job are welcome to go to the Chamber website at: www.BiscayneGardensChamberOfCommerce.org and click the Job Search tab. Applications to become a member of the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce are available online or call (786) 529-0014 for assistance.

