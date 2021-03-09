Green Metals Stock Defense Metals (TSX: $DEFN.V; $DFMTF) X-Ray Transmission Amenability Study of Wicheeda REE Property
Defense Metals (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE)) has received the results of an X-Ray Transmission amenability study completed on Wicheeda REE property
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining / Metals / Green Energy Stock News from Investorideas.com Newswire - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals") (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE)) is pleased to announce that it has received the results of an X-Ray Transmission amenability study completed on samples of Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralized drill core by the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC), Saskatoon, SK.
See images and read full news at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2021/mining/03091DEFN-X-Ray-Transmission-Amenability-Study.asp
Highlights of the XRT amenability study completed by SRC on samples of high-grade REE mineralized Wicheeda diamond drill core are as follows:
• X-ray transmission measurements and QEMSCAN® confirmed that XRT technology can identify Wicheeda REE minerals in drill core samples (Figure 1).
• Crushing to -15 mm size particles and using a 5% REE mineral lower cut-off in the sorting algorithm, demonstrated the potential of low-cost front end XRT sorting to upgrade 2.3x from approximately 11% REE mineral content to 25% REEmineral content.
• Upgrading of Wicheeda REE mineralization via XRT sorting has the potential to significantly reduce feed volume forwarded to downstream the hydrometallurgical process.
Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, stated: "Defense Metals is excited to establish the amenability of Wicheeda REE mineralization to the application of low-cost front end upgrading via sensor-based sorting technologies. We know from our very successful flotation pilot plant and bench-scale hydrometallurgical test-work that early volume reduction and upgrading has significant downstream benefits. The quality of concentrate we can deliver to flotation process has direct benefits in terms of process recovery, and reduced costs related to reagent reduction. Based on the success of this amenability test work SRC have recommended proceeding to a series of confirmatory XRT sorting optimization tests."
XRT sorting is a technology that exploits the atomic density (atoms/cm3) differences of minerals. The atomic densityof a mineral is closely related to the minerals' density (gram/cm3) and is therefore a viable technology for upgrading the mineralized feed prior to processing. Previous test work indicated that gravity separation prior to flotation was beneficialin concentrating Wicheeda REE minerals due to the large density differences between the REE and gangue minerals.
About the Wicheeda REE Property
The 1,708 hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is nearby to infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway and major highways.
Geologically, the property is situated in the Foreland Belt and within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland Belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province, stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States, which includes several carbonatite and alkaline intrusive complexes hosting the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) deposits.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Property has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.
Methodology and QA/QC
A total of 6 core samples were selected for X-ray transmission measurements. Each sample was imaged using 2-dimensional X-ray transmission measurements to identify greyscale differences in the core samples. The greyscale levelsassociated with the various minerals are identified using QEMSCAN® measurements. The X-ray images are thenmodified using a defined threshold to identify the location and dispersion of the REE minerals and pyrite throughout the core samples. The results of this XRT amenability study are theoretical in nature and may not be representative of actual recoveries obtainable via direct testing using XRT sorting and DMS.
Using image analysis techniques on the QEMSCAN® images, the percent removal of low-grade mineralization iscalculated for different theoretical size fractions. The size fractions used in this study were: 20 mm, 10 mm, 6 mm, 3 mm,1.2 mm, and 0.6 mm rectangular particles.
Defense Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein. The SRC operates in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E), General Requirements for the Competence of Mineral Testing and Calibration Laboratories. SRC is independent of Defense Metals Corp. and the Qualified Person.
About Defense Metals Corp.
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of "GREEN" energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
