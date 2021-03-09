Coalition Allies Celebrate Applied Invasive Species Prevention
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new invasive species coalition, is celebrating significant milestones in preventing expansion of invasive species after the first anniversary of an important agreement. The North American Invasive Species Management Association, Wildlife Forever, the National Park Service, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working to implement on the ground strategies to engage the American public and help prevent the spread of invasive species under the new agreement.
Work under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has helped facilitate broader adoption and placement of national prevention campaigns such as Clean Drain Dry®, PlayCleanGo® and Stop Aquatic Hitchhikers that ask the public to assist in stopping the spread of invasive species. Through coordinated media, marketing outreach, signage and integrated messaging, over 70 million media impressions were made. Strategic messaging at trailheads, boat landings and other public access points - supports best practices for ensuring the future of our public natural resources.
To date, the partnership has supported:
• The installation of more than 3,170 signs in national parks, national wildlife refuges, national fish hatcheries, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service administrative sites, and local land or water accesses with 1,000 more planned over the next 12 months.
• Installation of boot and watercraft cleaning stations.
• Development of the new Invasive Species Resource Center (ISRC), an online clearinghouse for invasive species Management Methods, Research, and Outreach and Education to aid in information sharing between natural resource managers, policy makers, and the general public.
• Over 70 million media impressions targeting boaters, anglers, hunters, hikers, and campers.
• Over $1,100,000 of partner funding was invested through this strategic partnership.
“Nearly 50 percent of endangered or threatened species are at risk due to invasive species,” said Belle Bergner, Executive Director, North American Invasive Species Management Association. “This strategic partnership has helped unify and apply the message of prevention and we look forward to continuing our work together.”
President and CEO of Wildlife Forever Pat Conzemius remarked, “This MOU is a great example of leveraging partnership assets and making smart, on-the-ground investments that educate the public. I look forward to expanding this model with other agencies and organizations.”
“This MOU unites the actions of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with its mission to work with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people”, said Cynthia Martinez, Service Chief of the National Wildlife Refuge System. “We look forward to continuing our invasive species prevention efforts with our MOU partners.”
"Because invasive species don't respect boundaries, partnerships like the one established by this MOU are critical to preventing the spread of invasive species and protecting our national treasures," Todd Suess, Biological Resources Division Chief of the National Park Service commented. "Using standardized messaging in reaching out to the public helps elevate our voices in raising awareness about this issue."
About Wildlife Forever
Wildlife Forever’s mission is to conserve America's wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. The Clean Drain Dry Initiative™ is the national campaign to educate outdoor recreational users on how to prevent the spread of invasive species. Strategic communications, marketing, outreach and educational services provide access to consistent messaging, and resources for local communities to implement prevention programs. To join Wildlife Forever and learn more about the award-winning programs, including work to engage America’s youth, visit www.WildlifeForever.org.
About the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.
About the National Park Service
The National Park Service preserves unimpaired the natural and cultural resources and values of the National Park System for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations. The Park Service cooperates with partners to extend the benefits of natural and cultural resource conservation and outdoor recreation throughout this country and the world.
About the North American Invasive Species Management Association
NAISMA is a network of professionals that implements management programs to prevent the detrimental impacts of invasive species to North America's lands and waters. NAISMA’s mission is to support, promote, and empower invasive species prevention and management in North America.
