PlayCleanGo® Community Names First Outdoor Ambassador
EINPresswire.com/ -- PlayCleanGo® is excited to announce the crowd-sourced name of its first outdoor ambassador, Steward. A member of the legendary and mythical Bigfoot family, Steward joins PlayCleanGo in its mission to promote the importance of preserving our natural resources by stopping the spread of invasive species.
A match made in the outdoors, Steward, by nature, knows a thing or two about how to recreate responsibly. In fact, the entire Bigfoot family is so conscientious about keeping North America’s natural resources pristine that some people even doubt their very existence.
“When thinking of who we wanted as our brand ambassador we knew we needed someone who embodied PlayCleanGo and invasive species prevention. Someone that lives and breathes keeping our natural spaces better than how we found it,” said Krista Lutzke, PlayCleanGo campaign manager. “As an outdoor lover who has been using PlayCleanGo principles before it was PlayCleanGo, Steward was a natural fit”
In the coming months, the PlayCleanGo community can expect to see Steward pop up here and there to share tips and tricks on how to responsibly enjoy outdoor activities without unintentionally spreading invasive plants or pests.
“As someone with a big footprint, I know that invasive species are bad business for the environment,” said Steward, PlayCleanGo Ambassador. “I’m excited to join the PlayCleanGo team and look forward to stepping out of the shadows to share a few handy tips I’ve learned over the years to protect our natural spaces.”
Curious how to start? Here are a few easy ways to stop the spread of invasive species:
1. Remove plants, animals, and mud from your boots, gear, bike, boat, and trailer
2. Sweep out your tent or RV before leaving the campsite
3. Clean your gear before entering and leaving a recreation site
4. Drain bilge, ballast, wells and buckets before leaving the water area
5. Dry equipment before launching into another body of water
6. Dispose of unwanted bait in a sealed container
7. Use certified or local firewood and hay
8. Take the PlayCleanGo Pledge at www.playcleango.org/pledge
For more information on what you can do to help stop the spread of invasive pests, visit PlayCleanGo.org. Follow PlayCleanGo on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and resources to help spread the message.
About PlayCleanGo
PlayCleanGo is a branded campaign owned by the North American Invasive Species Management Association. The campaign purpose is to protect our valuable natural resources from the devastating impacts of invasive species while encouraging people to enjoy the great outdoors. PlayCleanGo promotes awareness, understanding, and cooperation by providing a clear call to action to be informed, attentive and accountable for stopping the spread of all invasive species through all recreation activities.
