Is Infection Control Improvement Plan the New Promotional Opportunity for retailers?
Show your effective Hygiene PolicyLONDON, UK, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering a visible Hygiene Policy in shops and venues is a brilliant branding opportunity as well as showing off your infection control policies keeping staff and customers safe.
SLOPPY SANITISING IS NO LONGER ACCEPTABLE
It’s not just the content of the sanitiser that matters but who touched the bottle before you and when last the surface was disinfected. Self-service sanitisers, sprays and towels are all handled and shared by multiple people.
IT IS ESSENTIAL FOR RETAILERS TO ENCOURAGE BROWSING TO INCREASE IMPULSE PURCHASES
Following the massive increase in online sales, it is essential to ensure customers not only feel comfortable entering a store, but that retailers can encourage browsing safely and thus make sales.
Whilst visual merchandising to entice customers into a retail premises with a view to engaging shoppers and boosting sales has always been part of a marketing strategy - Hygiene Products can enhance this.
REASSURE CUSTOMERS
Effective Infection Prevention and Control display can be a reassuring meet and greet for customers venturing out to shop after lockdown for many reasons
- Encouraging good Hygiene Practice for staff and customers
- Cleaning stations become visual merchandising
- Encourage Browsing
- Making customers feel safe environment
All businesses need an effective hygiene and sanitising plan in place for the long term so it's worth investing time in finding the best solution that protects staff and visitors.
SANITISE, WIPE AND THROW
The Hygiene Company best sellers are 3 in one dispensers - contactless sanitizer, wipes and bin all neatly presented and easily accessible to cover hand and surface sanitising.
LOW COST
As it is a long term requirement for the dispensers, custom branding makes them part of your store aesthetics or a promotional opportunity and they cost: less than a Starbucks Coffee a day!
-ends-
ABOUT THE HYGIENE COMPANY
As the UK leader in antibacterial wipes, The Hygiene Company pioneered the WipePod Surface Dispenser, which has become a standard hygiene measure in many public spaces. It can be wall or surface mounted but also portable.
“We have developed antibacterial wipes which are built from strong materials suitable for the purpose. 99.9999% of all germs are killed thanks to the incredible effectiveness and they won’t damage your equipment either” says MD, Jonathan Bradford, “Whether it’s in the office, or visiting someone else's, prevention of infection and controlling germs is a must these days, which is why we recommend contactless sanitizer and antibacterial wipe dispensers for all offices.”
The Hygiene Company have been in the hygiene business for two decades now and understand better than most why hygiene should be an ongoing concern.
“The way I see it, it’s up to businesses like us to ensure that we maintain the supply and quality of cross contamination products, but the public need to be aware of this to ensure continued use,” concludes Bradford.
They Hygiene company currently hold stock for all distributors of antibacterial wipes, sanitiser and dispensers all of which can be customised or branded.
kate bradford
showfilmfirst.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook