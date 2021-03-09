TENDERD and EMA Lubricants Company launch strategic alliance to increase fleet efficiency with effective maintenance

Arjun Mohan, TENDERD's CEO, and Philippe Dupin, Mobil's General Manager e-signed an agreement to offer top-quality maintenance services on project sites

The two parties commit to work together to offer top-quality maintenance services for heavy equipment and reduce machine downtime onsite.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TENDERD and EMA Lubricants Company (ExxonMobil JV) announced their strategic agreement aiming to prevent equipment breakdowns and offer top-quality maintenance services to increase fleet productivity and reduce project costs and delays.

The breakdown of one single piece of machinery on-site means loss of operation, project delays and extra costs. Since equipment and on-site work is interdependent, one single breakdown can bring the job site to a standstill. Other equipment and resources continue to absorb costs while idling by and waiting for the breakdown to be resolved. The single most important issue that causes equipment breakdown is the lack of proper maintenance.

That’s what TENDERD and EMALU aim to address with their new collaboration. TENDERD, the technology startup focusing on increasing equipment efficiency and productivity on-site with real-time data, has developed its in-house technology to identify and notify equipment owners, operators, and project foremen on predictive maintenance alerts. Collaborating with MOBIL, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, TENDERD will offer exclusive services to its clients to ensure less equipment downtime and a higher utilization rate.

Speaking on the occasion Arjun MOHAN, Founder of TENDERD, commented that “It is very exciting to see our company collaborate with a global player in offering a large scope of different lubrication solutions that would fit each client needs. With this strategic association, our customers can now enjoy the benefits of using Mobil’s leading-edge industry technology and its added-value services to protect their equipment and to maximize their fleet productivity.”

Sharing the enthusiasm and confidence on their association with TENDERD, Philippe DUPIN, General Manager, EMA Lubricants Company LTD (ExxonMobil JV) said, “We are delighted with this agreement as MOBIL brand adds a new dimension to the construction segment customers through TENDERD’s leading technology platform that can ultimately standardize and change how equipment is utilized in this industry.”

About MOBIL

One of the world's leading lubricant brand, MOBIL, features best in class technology that provides performance beyond conventional oils. This technology allows MOBIL to meet or exceed the toughest standards of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and to provide exceptional equipment protection under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. MOBIL is registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About EMALU

EMALU is a joint venture of ExxonMobil and GIBCA as an exclusive MOBIL branded lubricant manufacturer and distributor in the UAE. EMALU has been present for more than 35 years in the UAE and very active in the consumer and commercial segments covering passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle lubricants. EMALU consistently strives to deliver high-performance lubrication solutions which provide improved energy efficiency, enhanced equipment lifetime, and productivity benefits.” For more information https://www.mobiluae.com.

About TENDERD

TENDERD is a technology startup that helps contractors and developers to rent and manage construction equipment in a systematic and efficient way. From real-time productivity monitoring to predictive maintenance alerts, TENDERD offers a comprehensive software platform to rent and manage equipment more efficiently. The company is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For more information visit http://www.tenderd.com.



