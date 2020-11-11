RentBook Participates in ELAN's 18th National Lease Conference in Nigeria

Samuel Akinrinmade (RentBook) meeting with Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) Board

RentBook partners with the Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) to make RentBook “Free for Life” to all ELAN members

LAGOS, NIGERIA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RentBook, an application created by Tenderd, a Y-Combinator backed startup, has participated in the upcoming 18th National Lease Conference. This conference is organized by the Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN), a highly respected and reputable organization that RentBook is currently partnering with, to enable more rapid digitization of rental businesses across Nigeria.

Since launching in Nigeria several weeks ago, RentBook has signed up thousands of users, most of them small and medium-sized businesses. Many are already seeing their business operations being simplified with RentBook, especially when it comes to managing payment collections and getting new customers.

It is a sad fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has seen many businesses shuttering for good; while those that are still around, being forced to digitize rapidly. Unfortunately, many businesses that are already on the brink of collapse are still clueless on ‘how to digitize’. This confusion is also amplified by the fact that many fail to see the benefits of digitization. This is where RentBook hopes to assist.

Through RentBook’s participation in ELAN’S aptly named conference “Adapting to the New World Order in COVID-19 - The Leasing Initiative”, it is hoped that equipment leasing companies can learn more about the importance of digitizing their businesses, and shed the common misconception that digitization is expensive and time consuming.

Working hand-in-hand with ELAN, RentBook has made a commitment that its application and platform will be “Free for Life” to all ELAN’s members. Many members have already responded positively to this opportunity and reached out to RentBook’s on-the-ground team to help implement RentBook for their business.

About RentBook: RentBook is the #1 rental management app for your rental business. You can now manage your assets, customers and payments in one simple platform. Use the RentBook rental application to manage all your rentals. Send unlimited free sms reminders to your customers, and store unlimited amounts of receipts in your app without getting it lost.

To learn more, visit http://www.rentbook.com