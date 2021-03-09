Bridge Replacement begins on Highway 20 in Harding County

For Immediate Release: Monday, March 8, 2021

Contact: Joel Flesner, 605-892-2872

CAMP CROOK, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin replacing three structures this week on Highway 20 in Harding County.

The work includes replacing the bridges on Highway 20 at the following locations: Little Missouri at Camp Crook; Valley Creek, east of Camp Crook; and Sioux Creek, west of the Slim Buttes.

During the project, two-way traffic on Highway 20 will be maintained. Motorists can expect minimal delays. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers as needed. There will be gravel surfaced detours.

Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane, and to slow down through the work zone.

Grangaard Construction of Watertown is the prime contractor on this $5.9 million project.

The overall completion date of this project is November 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

