Middlesex Barracks/ LSA Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT

CASE#: 21A300861

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 3/5/21 at 2130 hours

STREET: VT RT 64

TOWN: Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Brush Hill Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Fair

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: UNKNOWN

AGE: UNKNOWN

SEAT BELT? UNKNOWN

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

VEHICLE YEAR: UNKNOWN

VEHICLE MAKE: UNKNOWN

VEHICLE MODEL: Black colored medium sized SUV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side damage, possible white paint transfer

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Cynthia Craig

AGE: 71

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor front drivers side damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were notified of

a hit and run on VT RT 64 in Williasmtown, VT. It was reported that vehicle one

passed vehicle two on the left as it was turning left into a private driveway.

Following the collision vehicle one fled the crash site continuing west towards

the interstate. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact

Trooper Jacob Fox by email at the Middlesex Barracks.

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov