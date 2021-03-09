Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / DUI Drugs, VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B400847

TROOPER: Trooper Eric Jakubowski                           

STATION:  Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 03/07/21 at 2154 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Arch Street, Pittsford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Steven T. Browne

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Shoreham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/07/21 at 2154 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway on Arch Street in Pittsford, VT. Troopers identified the driver of the vehicle as Steven T. Browne, who showed signs of drug impairment. After roadside testing, Browne was arrested and processed at the VT State Police Barracks in Rutland for DUI Drugs. A Drug Recognition Expert assisted in this process. Further investigation revealed Browne violated multiple sets of court conditions. Browne was released on a citation to appear for DUI–Drugs and VCOR. Browne will answer to the charges in VT Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 05/17/21 at 1000 am.  

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Pittsford First Response and Regional Ambulance Services.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/21 at 1000 am               

COURT: VT Superior Court Rutland Division

LODGED: NO

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

 

 

 

