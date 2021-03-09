MOST EXPENSIVE VILLA IN DUBAI SOLD FOR AED 111,250,000 ($30.3 million)

Dubai's most expensive villa sold at a record price Stunning interiors by Fendi, Bentley, Louis Vuitton and Hermes A prime location on the Palm Jumeirah Fronds, with incredible views

This is one of the most expensive sales in the history of Dubai's real estate market and is testament to the strength of the luxury property sector.

Transactions of this nature only highlight the strength of the Dubai Super Prime Market. Our discerning clients have a real appreciation for architectural merit and exceptional design aesthetic.” — Andrew Cummings, Managing Director & Co-Founder of LuxuryProperty.com

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai’s leading luxury brokerage, LuxuryProperty.com has sold an amenity-laden mansion on the Palm Jumeirah , Dubai, for a record shattering sum of AED 111,250,000 ($30.3 million). The sale represents the second highest residential sale in Dubai’s history and the highest in over six years as another sign of the booming luxury market in Dubai.The 14,000 sq ft beachfront home, designed by architects SAOTA and branded as One 100, is idyllically located on the Palm Jumeriah and comes complete with a wide range of incredible amenities which include but are not limited to a champagne vault, a vodka bar, a state-of-the-art gym, a cinema and a giant candy wall. Riccardo Scala , the LuxuryProperty.com agent who represented both buyer and seller in the transaction stated, “I am truly delighted to have sold this exquisite villa, which represents the pinnacle of luxury real estate in Dubai.” As one would expect on a transaction of this nature, the international buyer (who has elected to remain anonymous) was attracted not just to the exceptional quality of the villa, but also to the unusual art collection that includes a life-size figure from the movie “Transformers” and a chrome crocodile by the sculptor Richard Orlinksi.Homes like this are a rarity in Dubai and indeed the price point reflects that, making it the most expensive single plot villa ever sold on the Palm Jumeirah as well as the most expensive property in Dubai’s history by price per square foot. The villa sports indoor and outdoor cinemas, an exceptional roof party space as well as bespoke Bentley and Fendi furniture, mixed with interior décor by Louis Vuitton and Hermes. It is also equipped with the most advanced voice-activated home tech system in the United Arab Emirates.LuxuryProperty.com Co-Founder & Managing Director Andrew Cummings said of the deal that “transactions of this nature only highlight the underlying strength of the Dubai Super Prime Market. Our discerning clients are not just wealthy, they have a real appreciation for architectural merit and exceptional design aesthetic, as was demonstrated by N100”.For LuxuryProperty.com this represents another stand out achievement following recent awards for Riccardo Scala, who was named the 2020 Q4 Agent of the Quarter, and for Andrew Cummings, who won the 2020 Best Quality Broker Award by PropertyFinder, the region’s largest real estate portal.ENDSAbout LuxuryProperty.com:LuxuryProperty.com is Dubai’s Luxury Brokerage, connecting local and international clients to the most exclusive properties in Dubai and across the globe.A dynamic digital destination, LuxuryProperty.com lists an exclusive portfolio of over $6 billion of on- and off-market properties across the globe. As a brokerage, LuxuryProperty.com specializes in delivering exceptional private client advisory services with an emphasis on professionalism and discretion. The company also offers a bespoke real estate search and acquisition service through its exclusive Private Client Office.LuxuryProperty.com is dedicated to curating and showcasing the very best in luxury living.For more information: www.luxuryproperty.com For more information or details, please contact:Arpan Ghosh, PR Officer - LuxuryProperty.comT: +971 4 563 5906 | M: +971 52 713 4803E: arpan@luxuryproperty.com

Sold - Dubai's Most Expensive Villa