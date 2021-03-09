Attorney Timothy L. Miles Awarded 2021 AV Preeminent® Attorney - Judicial Edition and AV Preeminent 2021 Lawyers.com
Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles
Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Awarded 2021 AV Preeminent® Attorney - Judicial Edition and AV Preeminent 2021 Lawyers.com
I am honored, humbled and proud to have earned these recognitions and would like to thank both Martindale-Hubbell and the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 20 years.”HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martindale-Hubbell® confirmed that Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney from Hendersonville, Tennessee, has achieved the prestigious 2021 AV Preeminent® Attorney - Judicial Edition, Martindale-Hubbell’s highest possible rating for both ethical standards and legal ability, after first achieving this rating in 2017. While Martindale’s Peer Review Ratings have been trusted for decades because they are based on the opinions and feedback of fellow legal practitioners, the organization’s Special Judicial Edition Rating is an even higher honor.
— Timothy L. Miles
As Martindale notes, the prestigious Special Judicial Rating is its highest possible distinction, and is representative of the opinions of both a lawyer’s peers and members of the Judiciary. The Special Edition Judicial Award of the Martindale-Hubbell® AV Preeminent™ is especially noteworthy because it is based on the confidential opinions and recommendation of members of the judiciary familiar with Mr. Miles. The AV Preeminent designation signifies that Mr. Miles has been rated by judges and fellow attorneys as having the highest possible rating for legal abilities and ethical standards. Additionally, Mr. Miles was awarded the AV Preeminent 2021 Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubbell®, the highest possible rating on Lawyers.com, after first achieving the rating in 2018.
Mr. Miles is a native of Nashville, Tennessee whose practice focuses exclusively on representing investors in securities fraud class actions, shareholder derivative actions and corporate mergers and acquisitions class actions. Mr. Miles has maintained the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell since 2014, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. This rating is only awarded to approximately 10% of all attorneys across the United States, and is the highest rating offered by the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory. According to Martindale-Hubbell, "[a]n elite group of approximately 10 percent of all attorneys holds an AV Preeminent Rating, a designation trusted worldwide by buyers and referrers of legal services. Previously, Mr. Miles was awarded The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ in Litigation for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubbell® (2015).
Additionally, Mr. Miles was recently selected for the second year in a row as a 2020 Top Rank Litigator and 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell(R) and ALM. Last year, Mr. Miles was selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2019 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2019 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South. Mr. Miles is also member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is "extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria." Mr. Miles was also recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) and named as a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America, a prestigious, invitation-only organization which recognizes the best lawyers in America.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Awards: Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-20); Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-20); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2021); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2021); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-21); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo) (2017-18). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
CONTACT:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.timmileslaw.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 6155877384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the Recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 - Top 1%