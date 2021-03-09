ARCHIVES INTERNATIONAL AUCTIONS OFFERS ZANZIBAR, 1916, 10 RUPEES BANKNOTE RARITY ON MARCH 10TH, 2021 PUBLIC AUCTION
Zanzibar, 1st August 1916, 10 Rupees, P-3, issued banknote, Red on light gray-green underprint with Dhow at left and fruit pickers at lower right, Back blank, Signature title "Financial Member of Council" crossed out with red overprint with "Chief Secreta
Granada, Nicaragua. 1st October 1856, William Walker Military Scrip, Issued $25, P-S131 (Unlisted date), Issued banknote, black printing on light yellow paper, 9 x 7 inches, S/N 815, Issued to W.M. Allen for $25 for Military Services, signed by Wm. Walker
ZANZIBAR, 1916, 10 RUPEES BANKNOTE RARITY ALONG WITH HUNDREDS OF RARE BANKNOTES, BONDS & SHARES AT ITS MARCH 10TH , 2021 PUBLIC AUCTION IN RIVER EDGE, NJ
We are striving to offer our clients and friends items of historical interest that have been off the market for decades. We hope this auction will add a small amount of enjoyment to everyone’s lives”RIVER EDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The March 10th, 2021 auction, held in 3 sessions, by Archives International Auctions is highlighted by a Zanzibar Government, 1916, 10 Rupees Banknote Rarity. The auction will consist of 1189 lots of rare and desirable U.S. & World Banknotes, Scripophily, World Coins, Historic Ephemera and Security Printing Ephemera. Session 1 begins with 455 lots of Worldwide and Chinese Banknotes and Chinese Scripophily followed by 8 lots of Israel Silver Commemoratives. Session 2 consists of 171 lots of U.S. Colonial Banknotes, U.S. Obsolete, Fractional Confederate, Large and Small Type, Depression Scrip and MPC banknotes with many desirable notes offered. Session 3 begins with 451 lots of U.S. and World Scripophily followed by U.S. Liberty Loan Bonds, Federal Bonds, Documents and Fiscal paper. The auction closes out with Security Printing Ephemera, Historic Ephemera and Checks, Drafts and Exchanges.
— Dr. Robert Schwartz, President of Archives International Auctions LLC.
The auction begins with hundreds of World Banknotes with many desirable notes having never been offered previously at auction. The Government of Zanzibar banknote is one of many highlights offered in the auction. Additional highlights include a Dominion of Canada, 1924, $5, DC-27 Issued high grade Banknote, one of the finest known; and a Nicaragua, 1856. William Walker Military Scrip Note, Issued $25 Banknote Rarity with literally hundreds of lots of banknotes including many group lots from an old-time dealer’s stock. U.S. banknotes are highlighted by a desirable group of Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania Colonial banknotes; a wide selection of attractive Obsolete banknotes is followed by Fractional Currency highlighted by a 50 Cents, Third Issue, Fr#1331, PMG Gem Unc 65 EPQ example. Confederate Currency includes 41 lots from an old-time collection with many desirable examples as well as small group lots. Large type notes are highlighted by a U.S. Note, Fr. 60, $2, 1917 Legal Tender Cut Sheet of 4 Notes as well as many other desirable examples. National Banknotes are highlighted by 4 Nevada Nationals from Ely, Elko and Reno as well as an uncut sheet of 6 notes from The Woodbine National Bank, $5, 1929 T-2, CH#12977 in Choice AU to Uncirculated Condition.
U.S. and World Scripophily include 451 lots of Automobiles to Railroads to Mining and World Bonds and Shares with many rarities present. Following the Scripophily section are 100 Lots of U.S. Federal Bonds and Liberty Loan Bonds, Security Printing Ephemera, Historic Ephemera and Checks, Drafts & Exchanges.
Previews will be limited and by appointment only and we will be observing strict safety precautions including the wearing of masks and observing social distancing to protect our team as well as our guests. We will do our best to accommodate anyone who desires additional information and photographs. For questions, please call 201-944-4800 or email info@archivesinternational.com.
The online catalog for the March 10th , 2021 auction is on Archives International Auctions’ website and can be viewed via the Archives International live bidding platform. It can also be viewed as a Virtual Catalog or downloadable Sale 65.pdf on our website. To pre-register for Live Internet Bidding, log on to the Archives International Auctions website, at www.ArchivesInternational.com.
Archives International is now working on their Late Winter and Spring 2021 auctions and are seeking quality consignments for future auctions or outright purchase including U.S. and worldwide banknotes, coins, stocks, bonds, stamps, postal history, historic ephemera, and autographs. To sell or consign one piece or an entire collection, please call AIA at (201) 944-4800; or e-mail them at info@archivesinternational.com.
You may also write to Archives International Auctions, at 1060 Main Street, River Edge, NJ 07661, U.S.A. To learn more about Archives International Auctions and the auctions planned for March 10th, 2021, log on to www.ArchivesInternational.com.
