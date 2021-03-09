CMHC Launches Collaborative Psych Evaluation and Medication Management Services
TOWSON, MARYLAND, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of its counseling programs and workshops, Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative (CMHC) is launching collaborative Psych Evaluation and Medication Management services. The new service is a client-centered, collaborative service that focuses on selecting effective medication with safe dosage and/or using psychotherapy. The service also includes monitoring the client’s progress with prescribed medication, identifying side effects and assessing the need for dosage adjustment or a different medication.
The new service will be led by Jeaninne Blackwell, a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner who recently joined CMHC. “We are thrilled that Ms. Blackwell decided to join CMHC,” said Shannon Graham Assistant Clinical Director of CMHC. “Her knowledge, experience, and clinical excellence will greatly enhance our ability to continue to help improve local communities' mental wellbeing.
Finding the right person to provide psychiatric service can be challenging, and finding one with dual master's degrees in nursing and theological studies from Vanderbilt University’s School of Nursing and Divinity School and even more rare. “I have come to understand the importance of offering a compassionate, gentle, and empathic presence when working with patients,” said Jeaninne Blackwell. “My genuine desire is to approach each patient with an open mind and offer a reliable and honest relationship. I’ve dedicated my life to removing the stigma from mental illness, making an easier path to treatment and medication management. For over 10 years, I have worked effectively in a variety of mental health care settings.”
About Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative
Founded on the principles of clinical excellence, diversity, and equal access, CMHC has been delivering best-in-class mental health care since 2014. With some of the highest-rated experts in the field for anxiety, trauma, and grief, CMHC offers services including therapy, psychiatric evaluation, medication management, life coaching, and workshops. For more information about Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative, visit its website at www.cmhcweb.com.
About Jeaninne Blackwell, PMHNP-BC
Jeaninne Blackwell is a board-certified Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at CMHC. She graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing in 2010 and Vanderbilt University Divinity School in 2011. Having more than a decade of diverse experiences in the mental healthcare field, Jeaninne specializes in psychiatric medication management and has completed Level 1 training in Internal Family Systems therapy.
Brendan Oconor
Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative
+1 410-567-1117
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter