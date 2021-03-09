Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Tuesday, March 9, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 11     CLEAN FUEL STANDARD ACT     (STEWART/SMALL)

SB 133     RURAL AIR SERVICE ENHANCEMENT ACT     (GONZALES/GARCIA H)

*C/SB 439     LEGISLATIVE STAFF 1-TIME COMPENSATION     (MUÑOZ)

All agenda items not heard will generally be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily the order listed above. For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.  

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 431     YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS EMPLOYMENT     (JARAMILLO)

HB 200     WATER TRUST BOARD PROJECTS & NM UNIT FUND     (McQUEEN/STEWART)

HB 239     CREATE DEPUTY MINE INSPECTOR POSITION     (ARMSTRONG, G)

C/HB 33     LIVESTOCK BOARD MEAT INSPECTIONS     (DOW)

C/HB 241     WATER TRUST FUND MUTUAL DOMESTIC SET-ASIDE     (HERRERA)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

PRESENTATION

     Impact Bills (SB 41 & HB 6) Differences/Similarities     Stewart/Lundstrom

HB 6     STATE EQUALIZATION GUARANTEE DISTRIBUTIONS     (LUNDSTROM)

*C/HB 232     PUBLIC SCHOOL VENTILATION IMPROVEMENT ACT     (STAPLETON)

C/HB 128    SCHOOL PERSONNEL BACKGROUND & TRAINING     (SARIÑANA)

*HB 217     PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY LOTTERY SCHOLARSHIPS     (CADENA)

HB 221     K-2ND GRADE ASSESSMENT CHANGES     (GARRATT/POPE)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Deadline to respond is Tuesday, March 9 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 425     CONSERVANCY & IRRIGATION DIST. SALARIES     (SANCHEZ)

C/HB 256     ELDER WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT TASK FORCE     (CHATFIELD)

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

     Bilingual Multicultural Education Advisory Council:

          Viridiana Cisneros (Co-chair)

          Dr. Susana Ibarra-Johnson (Co-chair)

          Adrian Sandoval (Member)

          Dr. Berlinda Begay (Member)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. or 15 minutes after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/HB 12     CANNABIS REGULATION ACT     (MARTÍNEZ)

*SB 288     CANNABIS REGULATION ACT     (PIRTLE)

HB 105     ELECTRIC GENERATION PROJECT REQUIREMENTS     (SMALL)

SB 83     LOCAL CHOICE ENERGY ACT     (STEINBORN)

SB 116     UNLEADED FUEL SALES AT AIRPORTS     (SOULES)

SB 397     TRIBAL LAND GROSS RECEIPTS     (McKENNA)

SB 277     MILITARY RETIREMENT PAY TAX EXEMPTION     (POPE)

SB 300     PAID TIME OFF TAX CREDIT     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

HB 21     PUBLIC WORKS PROJECT CONTRIBUTIONS     (GARRATT)

HB 60     MOTOR VEHICLE SALE LOCATIONS     (REHM)

FL/HB 275     FALLEN OFFICER SIGNAGE ON HIGHWAYS     (POWDRELL-CULBERT)

HB 89     HEALTHY SOIL TAX REFUND CONTRIBUTION OPTION     (CHATFIELD)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, March 9 at 10:00 a.m.  You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

