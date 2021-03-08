Contact:

March 8, 2021

DMV Launched Three New Online Services in 2020

LINCOLN – The Department of Motor Vehicles launched three new services in 2020 that will help customers save time and save money: Fleet Renewal Services, Dealer eServices and Real-time SR22 Submission.

Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted the new services at a press briefing Monday.

“These new services demonstrate the ongoing effort of my administration to create more efficient and effective customer-focused state government,” Gov. Ricketts said. “This is another example of government working collaboratively with our industry partners to provide modern, innovative, and convenient ways to do business in Nebraska.”

Fleet Renewal Services allows for business that maintain a fleet of vehicles to monitor and renew registrations for their fleet’s vehicles online. Previously, businesses had to either mail or personally visit every county treasurer where a vehicle was registered. For example, some Nebraska businesses may have hundreds of vehicles that do business in dozens of counties, leading to thousands of transactions. Now, those registrations can be renewed in a single monthly transaction.

Dealer eServices gives automobile dealers the ability to request a title issuance electronically at the time of sale, instead of needing to mail to a county treasurer or have the purchaser complete the process themselves. This saves dealers, purchasers, county treasurers, and customers time and prevents errors and delays in issuing a vehicle title.

Real-time SR22 Submission allows insurance companies to file a SR22 document electronically, either through an overnight or real time process for less than the cost of a stamp.

A SR22 is a document that insurance companies provide to the DMV when a driver is seeking to reinstate a suspended or revoked driver’s license. Previously, insurance companies typically mailed this document, increasing the amount of time and cost of reinstating a driver’s license.

“These new services now give customers and various industry partners more convenient and cost-saving options when doing business with the DMV,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “These new services are completely online and allow what were once complex processes to be completed with a few clicks.”

These new online services were developed in partnership with the state’s e-government service provider, NIC Nebraska. The Nebraska DMV has an encompassing suite of online services including driver license renewal, registration renewal, and more at dmv.nebraska.gov/services.

