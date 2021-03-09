Vegas Stronger Launches New Homeless Initiative at Rancho Shopping Center

Vegas Stronger Foundation

The initiative is supported by City Council and MPD and provides aid and resources to the vulnerable population.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nonprofit Vegas Stronger, an advocacy group focused on reversing the devastation the opioid epidemic has brought to Nevada, is announcing today they have launched a new initiative that provides aid and support to two Las Vegas populations: the homeless and local business owners.

The Restoring Rancho initiative began as Vegas Stronger concentrated their efforts to address panhandling, homelessness, and crime in the Rancho shopping center. The initiative allows for business owners to call the nonprofit, instead of the local police department. Intervention teams then arrive, speak with the vulnerable population in question, and provide them with the resources and services they require. This includes medical care, sanitation services, food and a safe place to sleep.

“I lived in this area in the 80s and 90s, and remember a thriving and comfortable neighborhood shop,” said David Marlon, Co-Founder & CEO of Vegas Stronger. “Today the area has deteriorated substantially. Not only are the homeless in the area hurting without resources, but the business owners are too as the homeless have set up their sleeping areas and are panhandling in front of the business. Vegas Stronger aims to help both groups by intervening and providing aid to those who need it.

The City of Las Vegas and The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have both signed on to support this effort, due to the councilman Knudsen’s leadership. In addition, Crossroads of Southern Nevada has offered triage and shelter for those that are aided from the initiative.

“As your City Councilman, I am grateful for the collaboration of countless nonprofit organizations working together to help the City’s homeless population,” said City Councilman Brian Knudsen. “Vegas Stronger’s partnership in this space allows us to successfully connect to those without a home a safe, healthy, and productive place to stay.”

Multiple shops in the complex have signed on to support the effort and are displaying the “Vegas Stronger” sign in their windows.

“We support Vegas Stronger’s Restoring Rancho initiative,” said Anthony Rossi & Mario Perdichizzi, owners of Broadway Pizza. “Since they’ve been in the community, our business has had less safety and sanitation concerns during while also feeling confidant the homeless individuals involved are receiving the help they need.”

Vegas Stronger is asking the community to support the efforts, alongside the city and Metro, to help the vulnerable populations and restore the area. Here is how you can help:

1. Please stop giving food or money to any people begging or panhandling in the Rancho parking lot

2. If you see someone suffering or someone asking for food or money, please direct them across the street to Crossroads or call 702-234-1356 for the Vegas Stronger team

3. If you see a crime being committed, please report it via 911 or 311 as appropriate

For more information please contact David Marlon at www.vegasstronger.org or call 702-234-1356

About Vegas Stronger

Vegas Stronger is a 501.c.3 foundation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Established in 2014 by David Marlon, the Foundation’s purpose is to bring about a systemic solution to the opioid addiction problem and homelessness in the United States, beginning with the Las Vegas Valley.