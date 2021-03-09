Work To Resume on Route 219 Carrolltown Improvement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co, of Hollidaysburg, will continue improvement work on a one-mile stretch of Route 219, between Dutch Road and Route 4013 (Sunset Road) in East Carroll Township and Carrolltown Borough, Cambria County beginning Monday, March 15.

On Monday, the contractor will start setting construction signs and begin drainage work. Improvements of sidewalks, curbing, ADA ramps will then take place, along with milling and paving work.

This work will be done using daylight flaggers with one lane closures. Motorists can expect days up to 15 minutes.

This work is part of a larger project that began in the spring of 2020. All work on this $6 million project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2021.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

