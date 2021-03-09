Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,700 in the last 365 days.

McKees Rocks Bridge Lane Restrictions This Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions on the McKees Rocks Bridge (Route 3104) in Stowe Township, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday and Wednesday nights, March 9-10 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on the bridge between the Ohio River and Agnus Street from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night. An eastbound restriction will occur Tuesday night and a westbound restriction will occur Wednesday night. Crews will conduct debris removal operations and net repair work.

Motorists are advised to use caution and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

McKees Rocks Bridge Lane Restrictions This Week in Allegheny County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.