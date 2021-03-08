Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,637 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 78

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 78. This seat was held by Kirk Hatcher, who was elected to Alabama Senate District 26.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, May 25, 2021; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, June 22, 2021; and the special general election for Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

“I congratulate Kirk Hatcher for his successful bid to serve as the next Senator for District 26,” Governor Ivey said. “It is critical for the people of House District 78 to have representation, and I encourage strong candidates to step forward and serve their community.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

House District 78 represents south, west and north Montgomery.

Proclamation

Writ of Election

 ###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 78

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.