YEI Machinery Introduce New Plastic Recycling Machine, Leading The Way In Plastic Processing Machinery Market

TAIWAN, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ye I Machinery Factory Co., LTD. (YE I) is a manufacturer specialized in making plastic extruder and providing effective solutions for the plastic processing industry. YE I will be showcasing the high-performance plastic waste recycling machine at upcoming events, including the TaipeiPLAS 2021 between Sep 28 - Oct 2.

In view of the increasing global plastic pollution like marine pollution, YEI is committed to developing corresponding recycling machines as the solution. The YDN series plastic waste recycling machine combines the shredder, extruder and pelletizer that can process industrial plastic waste and post-consumer plastic waste and make high-quality plastic granules. YE I's plastic waste recycling machines are perfect for recycling various forms of plastic, including stretch films, shrink films, multi-layer films, T-shirt bags, fibers, raffias, yarns, and woven bags.

Competitive Advantages:

• 3-in-1 machine: easy to operate, high productivity, labor-saving and space-saving

• Energy-saving: lower carbon emissions and power consumption

• Reliable quality control: ISO-9001 and CE certified

With over 60 years of experience, YE I has captured a high global market share with customers from over 110 countries. The company has been focusing on R&D upgrades and improving the performance of its machine series to promote circular economy in the plastic industry. YE I is committed to using top quality to ensure the long-term durability and accuracy of its products.

About YEI Machinery Factory Co., LTD.

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, YE I is the first manufacturer in Taiwan combining shredder, extruder and pelletizer as a 3 in 1 unit in the plastic recycling industry. The company has developed various equipment for blown film making, plastic waste recycling, and sheet extrusion lines. It is dedicated to helping the clients to improve overall product quality and efficiency while saving both space and labor costs. For more information, please visit https://www.yei.com.tw/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/ye-i-machinery-factory-co-ltd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZOzkJaHOXa1Gbd0MDu534g

###

Media contact: Ofelia Hsiung

Email: service@yei.com.tw

Phone: +886-6-2536066 ~ 9