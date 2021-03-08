Governor Gordon and DEQ recognize Know Your Well Day

In recognition of the importance of groundwater to the citizens of the state and in conjunction with the National Groundwater Association’s “Groundwater Awareness Week” (March 7-13, 2021), Governor Mark Gordon has proclaimed Sunday, March 13th, as “Know Your Well Day.”

More than 72% of Wyoming’s population relies on groundwater for part or all of their drinking water supply. There are more than 90,000 private wells in Wyoming. No state or federal agency regulates water quality in private wells; therefore, it is important for private well owners to regularly inspect, maintain and sample their wells, and to be aware of potential threats to groundwater nearby and on their property.

"Well owners should test their water at least annually for bacteria, nitrates, and any contaminants of local concern," said Lily Barkau, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Groundwater Program Manager. "More frequent testing should be considered if there is a change in the taste, odor, or appearance of the well water."

In addition, Barkau noted that groundwater quality can also be impacted by waste disposal practices, land use practices, spills or leaks.

The public can find more information regarding drinking water wells, common contaminants, water well testing, and other resources pertaining to groundwater, by visiting DEQ’s “Know Your Well” website at www.knowyourwell.org .

Click here to view Governor Gordon's Proclamation

###