Wyoming DEQ Encourages Residents to “Know Your Well” on March 13th

CHEYENNE, WYOMING – In conjunction with National Groundwater Awareness Week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) is highlighting Friday, March 13, 2026, as “Know Your Well Day.” This initiative aims to educate the thousands of Wyoming residents who rely on private wells for their drinking water that it’s important to “test, tend, and treat” their water systems.

Unlike the water quality in public water systems, the water quality in private wells is not regulated by the state or federal government. It is the responsibility of the individual well owner to ensure their water is safe for consumption.

“Because private well owners are responsible for their own water quality, routine testing is the most reliable way to ensure a safe water supply,” said Wylee Rizzitello, WDEQ Groundwater Section Program Coordinator for the Know Your Well Program. “Our goal is to provide the guidance and technical resources necessary for effective well management. Helping Wyoming residents protect their health and our state’s environment is the most rewarding part of my work, and I encourage anyone with questions to visit our website, knowyourwell.org, for more information.”

WDEQ recommends that private well owners follow these primary principles:

Test: Homeowners should test their well water at least once a year for bacteria and nitrates. Additional testing may be necessary if there are changes in the water’s taste, odor, or appearance, or after significant flooding or repairs to the system.

Homeowners should test their well water at least once a year for bacteria and nitrates. Additional testing may be necessary if there are changes in the water’s taste, odor, or appearance, or after significant flooding or repairs to the system. Tend: Inspect the physical components of the well regularly. Ensure the well cap is secure and that the area around the wellhead is clear of hazardous materials, such as fertilizers, pesticides, or motor oil.

Inspect the physical components of the well regularly. Ensure the well cap is secure and that the area around the wellhead is clear of hazardous materials, such as fertilizers, pesticides, or motor oil. Treat: If a water test reveals contaminants, homeowners should work with a certified professional to install and maintain an appropriate treatment system.

To support these efforts, WDEQ offers a variety of resources, including instructional videos on how to collect a water sample and various fact sheets for protecting your well.

For more information on how to protect your groundwater and ensure your well is operating safely, please visit the WDEQ “Know Your Well” website at: knowyourwell.org.

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