National Healthcare Group and Fourier Intelligence ink MOU to Advance MedTech Innovations

Through our joint research, we will focus on further enhancing clinical productivity, providing earlier patient care and tele-rehabilitation, and increasing patients’ access to therapy.”SINGAPORE, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shanghai-based Fourier Intelligence has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Healthcare Group (NHG), a leader in public healthcare in Singapore, and recognised locally and globally for the quality of its medical expertise and facilities, to co-develop novel rehabilitation technology and robotics innovations.
The partnership, facilitated by NHG Centre for Medical Technologies and Innovations (CMTi), aims to address the unmet clinical needs in rehabilitation by leveraging the clinical expertise and translational research capabilities of NHG and the global research network of Fourier Intelligence to create accessible, affordable and efficient rehabilitation technology and solutions for patients, the population and healthcare professionals. The NHG and Fourier Intelligence collaboration will focus on these areas: Mobility, Frailty, and Falls Prevention.
Building upon Fourier Intelligence’s RehabHub™ concept, both parties will co-develop home-based rehabilitation technologies and devices that will help improve patients’ accessibility to care and therapy outside the hospital, as well as reduce the manpower required in community settings. Clinical validation and trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of such technologies and devices will be carried out as both Fourier Intelligence and NHG seek to establish a regional rehabilitation centre of excellence.
The MOU was signed by Professor Benjamin Seet, Deputy Group CEO (Education and Research) at NHG, and Mr Zen Koh, Fourier Intelligence’s Global Hub Chief Executive Officer. The signing was witnessed by Dr Loh Yong Joo, Director, Clinical Innovation, Clinical Research and Innovation Office, and Head and Senior Consultant, Rehabilitation Medicine, Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and Ms Sandra Lee, Business Development Director of Fourier Intelligence.
“We look forward to our partnership with NHG and supporting Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative, where technology plays an important role in improving the way healthcare is delivered to patients,” said Mr Zen Koh. “Through our joint research, we will focus on further enhancing clinical productivity, providing earlier patient care and tele-rehabilitation, and increasing patients’ access to therapy.”
“In the future, technology will make all the difference in rehabilitating someone following a stroke, trauma or major surgery. With our research partnership with Fourier Intelligence, we plan to bring a part of this future into our hospitals and rehabilitation centres. This will change many lives,” said Professor Benjamin Seet.
About Fourier Intelligence
Fourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into the development of exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics since 2015. Together with researchers, therapists, and patients, Fourier Intelligence aims to excel in developing and redefining rehabilitation robotic solutions with inter-connectable intelligent robotics technology by elevating user experience with an intuitive, easy-to-use system to enhance the lives of both patients and therapists.
About RehabHub™
The RehabHub™ concept is a revolutionary approach that disrupts the medical rehabilitation field. It addresses the challenges of severe limitations of 'manpower', 'financial resource', and 'space' that have been plaguing the rehab industry and profession. Fourier Intelligence developed this concept to incorporate affordable, highly efficient, and space-saving medical robotics to ensure patients will no longer be denied optimum treatments due to lack of resources.
About National Healthcare Group
The National Healthcare Group (NHG) is a leader in public healthcare in Singapore, recognised at home and abroad for the quality of its medical expertise and facilities. Care is provided through an integrated network of six primary care polyclinics, acute care and tertiary hospitals, national specialty centres and business divisions. Together they bring a rich legacy of medical expertise to our philosophy of integrated patient-centred care.
NHG’s vision is “Adding Years of Healthy Life”. This vision goes beyond merely healing the sick to the more difficult and infinitely more rewarding task of preventing illness and preserving health and quality of life. With some 20,000 staff, NHG aims to provide care that is patient-centric, accessible, seamless, comprehensive, appropriate, and cost-effective.
As the Regional Health System (RHS) for Central Singapore, it is vital for NHG to partner and collaborate with stakeholders, community advisors, and voluntary welfare organisations. Together with our patients, their families, and caregivers, we aim to deliver integrated healthcare services and programmes that help in Adding Years of Healthy Life to all concerned.
