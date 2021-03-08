Representative Morales Files Bill to Move Sul Ross University from Texas State System to Texas A&M System

by: Rep. Morales, Eddie

02/25/2021

Austin, TX -- Today, Representative Morales filed House Bill 2336 that would move Sul Ross University from the Texas State System to the Texas A&M System. Representative Morales met with both university systems numerous times and held a town hall at Sul Ross in Alpine on February 13th, 2021 to get community input before filing this bill.

Sul Ross State University has undergone many name changes but was originally founded in 1917, named for Lawrence Sullivan Ross, the 19th Governor of Texas and former president of Texas AMC, now known as Texas A&M University. Sul Ross Normal College was originally founded as a school for teachers, as were most of the schools in the Texas State University System.

Graduation rates at Sul Ross University are the second lowest in the state compared to other public universities.* The Texas State System has not prioritized the needs of Sul Ross in Alpine. The needs of Sul Ross Rio Grande College campuses in Eagle Pass, Del Rio and Uvalde have been ignored as well. There are substantial opportunities here for both enrollment and recruitment with regards to their natural surroundings and a significant number of students enrolled in Southwest Texas Junior College (6,911 in fall 2019*), yet most of those students choose to transfer to other universities. The Texas State System has failed to bring Sul Ross to its full potential.

In visiting with the Texas State System, Representative Morales asked for both a 5 year and 10 year plan for improvements to Sul Ross; and neither have ever been provided. The Texas State System blames their short-comings on previous leadership at Sul Ross, when low pay for staff, low graduation rates, and declining enrollment have been an issue for decades. While President Gallego is new in his role at Sul Ross University, he cannot fix the problems stemming from the Texas State System.

Texas A&M University Commerce in Commerce, Texas A&M University Kingsville in Kingsville, and West Texas A&M University in Canyon are all former members of the Texas State University System who have become successful under the Texas A&M System. The Texas A&M System would be able to give President Gallego and Sul Ross the tools for both recruitment and research to both revive and improve Sul Ross University.

"I know this move from one university system to another will effect Sul Ross University, Rio Grande College, the students, the alumni and the communities for generations to come. This decision was not made lightly, but I truly believe that the Texas A&M System will bring tremendous improvements to Sul Ross, Alpine, Eagle Pass, Del Rio, and Uvalde." Representative Morales added, “I know Pete Gallego is an asset to Sul Ross and Texas A&M would be wise to keep him as President of Sul Ross."

*Source: Texas Public Higher Education Almanac https://www.highered.texas.gov/data-reports/texas-public-higher-education-almanac/ based on 6 year graduation rates in 2019, found in 2020 version of the Almanac

Representative Eddie Morales, Jr. is currently serving his first term as the State Representative for House District 74, which includes the counties of Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Kinney, Loving, Maverick, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, and Val Verde.

