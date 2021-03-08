STATE REPRESENTATIVE JUSTIN HOLLAND AUTHORS SECOND AMENDMENT SANCTUARY STATE ACT

by: Rep. Holland, Justin

03/05/2021

AUSTIN, TX - This week, Representative Justin Holland, (Heath), filed House Bill 2622, known as the Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act.

House Bill 2622 is a crucial piece of legislation to protect Texans' Second Amendment rights from an out-of-touch federal government that seeks to pass laws that further restrict the possession and ownership of firearms, firearm accessories, and firearm ammunition. Governor Abbott highlighted the Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act as a priority item during his ‘State-of-the-State’ address earlier this legislative session. House Bill 2622 is a proactive approach in protecting Texans' right to keep and bear arms. Under House Bill 2622, Texas state agencies and other political subdivisions would be prohibited from enforcing or providing assistance to federal agencies on any new federal laws, orders, rules or regulations on firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition inside the state.

"I look forward to working with Senator Springer and Governor Abbott on passing the Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act this legislative session," Representative Holland said, "Now is the time to step up and protect our 2nd Amendment rights in Texas. We can’t rely on the Federal Government to lead on this issue and in reality - they will do vastly more harm than good for gun rights. The State of Texas is now and forever shall be a place of refuge for the 2nd Amendment and our ability to protect ourselves, our families, homes and businesses."

“We have a duty to keep Texas the freedom capital of America, and that includes defending Texans’ Second Amendment rights,” Governor Abbott stated, “ I thank Representative Holland for filing legislation that will help make Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State. I look forward to working alongside him and the Legislature to build a barrier that will stop the federal government from treading on gun rights in Texas.”

Representative Holland is a lifelong supporter of the 2nd Amendment and looks forward to sending this priority legislation to Governor Greg Abbott. Holland hopes for a strong, conservative session in the policy areas of the protection of innocent human life, the Second Amendment and religious liberties. No stranger to pro-2nd Amendment legislation, in 2017, Holland passed the Texas Online LTC Act (House Bill 3784) which expanded access to credentialed carry of firearms, safety and education training in Texas.

Representative Holland represents Texas House District 33, which encompasses the eastern, northern, and western most boundaries of Collin County as well as the entirety of Rockwall County. He is the Vice Chair of the House Committee on Urban Affairs, a member of the House Committee on Appropriations, as well as a member of the Texas Conservative Coalition Board of Directors. Representative Holland's office, along with the Capitol Complex, is open to the public and plans to remain so during the 87th Legislative Session.

Contact Info