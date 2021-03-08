Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Springer, Stucky File Legislation to Formalize Texas Woman's University System

Springer, Stucky File Legislation to Formalize Texas Woman's University System

by: Rep. Stucky, Lynn
03/08/2021

Unifying Denton, Dallas, Houston Campuses as One System

AUSTIN, TX -- Today, State Senator Drew Springer (SD-30) and State Representative Lynn Stucky (HD-64) filed Senate Bill 1126 and House Bill 2705 to establish Texas Woman's University (TWU) three campuses as one university system.

"For over one hundred years, Texas Woman's University has historically educated women and minorities to be trailblazers in their fields," said Senator Springer. "Unifying the Denton, Dallas, and Houston campuses will further elevate TWU's role as the only woman-focused university system in the country as they continue preparing their students to enter the workforce. I'm proud to file this legislation and work with Representative Stucky to support TWU's mission to better equip the next generation of exceptional leaders."

"I am proud to author HB 2705/SB 1126 with Senator Drew Springer, joining Texas Woman's University campuses in Denton, Dallas and Houston as a university system," said Representative Stucky. "While these campuses already work hand in hand, recognizing them as the first publically funded woman-focused system in the nation will allow them to better educate their students and take the next step in meeting the workforce needs of Texas."

“After making significant contributions for a half-century to the state in three major cities, it makes sense for Texas Woman’s University to formalize its operations as a university system," said TWU Chancellor Carine M. Feyten. "This endeavor will expand our role of providing quality education to Texans and enhance our identity as the only university system in the nation that is woman focused. I am grateful for the leadership of Dr. Stucky and Senator Springer on this issue and their willingness to represent TWU in this endeavor.”

“We view this change as an opportunity to increase operational efficiencies, expand academic programs, broaden community and corporate partnerships and enhance philanthropic activity, which will in turn broaden Texas Woman’s state impact and contribute to Texas’ economic vitality," said TWU Board of Regents Chair Jill Jester. "Denton has always been the home of TWU and we believe it is important that the TWU System administration and the administration of the flagship institution be one in the same to avoid creating unnecessary bureaucracy and to ensure Texas Woman’s and Denton continue to grow together for the next 100 years.”

