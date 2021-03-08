Rep. Jake Ellzey Files Legislation to Support the Spouse and Children of Military Personnel Killed While on Active Duty

by: Rep. Ellzey, Jake

03/08/2021

Today, State Representative Jake Ellzey filed legislation that will provide financial support for the spouse and children of military personnel killed while on active duty as well as financial relief for the disabled veteran and their spouse.

Rep. Ellzey commented, "Texans revere and support those who serve in the U.S. Armed Services as well as their family members. One way to honor those who give the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty is by providing some relief on financial burdens that fall upon the spouse and children left behind."

Key Provisions of HB 3070:

· If an individual dies while on active duty as a member of the armed services of the United States, increases to $20,000 (currently, $5,000) the surviving spouse's exemption from taxation assessed property value of a property the veteran owned.

· If an individual dies while on active duty as a member of the armed services of the United States, increases to $20,000 (currently, $5,000) each of the individual's surviving children who is younger than 18 years of age and unmarried is entitled their proportion of the exemption from taxation of the assessed value of a property the child owns.

· A disabled veteran will receive an exemption from taxation of the assessed property value of a property the veteran owns: · $20,000 for a veteran having a disability rating of at least 10 percent but less than 30 percent (currently, $5,000 valuation exemption); · $30,000 for a veteran having a disability rating of at least 30 percent but less than 50 percent (currently, $7,500 valuation exemption); · $40,000 for a veteran having a disability rating of at least 50 percent but less than 70 percent (currently, $10,000 valuation exemption); or · $48,000 for a veteran having a disability rating of at least 70 percent (currently, $12,000 valuation exemption).

· Increases to $48,000 (currently, $12,000) the disabled veterans' property valuation exemption for those disabled veterans who is 65 years of age or older and has a disability rating of at least 10 percent; is totally blind in one or both eyes; or has lost the use of one or more limbs. HJR 124 would give voters the opportunity to approve an amendment to the Texas constitution authorizing the legislature to increase the amount of the exemption from property taxes of property owned by disabled veterans and the surviving spouses and children of veterans killed while on active duty.

Rep. Ellzey added, "As Texas families find it increasingly challenging to pay the property tax bill, the disabled veteran finds it especially difficult. Texans support giving the disabled veteran, their spouse, and children a break on their property taxes. My bill gives them a break."

Contact Info