MRI-Simmons launches Activate Campaign Targets (ACT)
Latest product innovation provides marketers with full transparency into the modeling process, streamlining activationNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MRI-Simmons, the essential consumer truth set, today announced the launch of Activate Campaign Targets (ACT), an advanced modeling and activation tool for marketers. Built on MRI-Simmons’ Insights platform, ACT is the first product within DataHub, a new solution set that allows marketers to enrich first party data, tie transactions to insights, and leverage MRI-Simmons data for activation - helping to drive engagement, loyalty, and create new acquisition targets.
For Marketers, ACT solves a number of challenges common in the activation process. Chief among those challenges is the difficulty that activation teams encounter when attempting to re-create complex consumer targets provided by their planning teams. This is especially true when the data set used in the planning process is not available within the activation platform. Lack of transparency is equally challenging, with marketers having little clarity around the originating source of data. These challenges lead to substantial waste and trust concerns in the industry.
Activate Campaign Targets provides marketers with full transparency into, and increased control over, target definitions, campaign data costs, and timing while also providing the benefit of consistent campaign targeting across various media channels. With ACT, marketers can create unique audience segments and activate those segments for targeted campaigns across addressable TV and digital channels.
“Clients continue to request new data integrations, and with the massive increase in available data the challenge became ‘how do we do this at scale?’” said Josh Pisano, SVP of Product Strategy at MRI-Simmons. “ACT unlocks MRI-Simmons data so it can consistently be connected to external platforms. Our next array of DataHub products will focus on integrating directly with first-party data.”
Marketers and their agencies can use ACT to:
• Build targets using the industry-standard MRI-Simmons data
• Organize, define, and share clear target definitions, increasing efficiency and reducing waste
• Easily identify end-point target distribution within the MRI-Simmons Insights platform
“Our integration with MRI-Simmons provides a seamless way for advertisers to take the data they’re using across marketing channels, and apply it simply to linear & addressable television, as well as our digital channels,” said Sean Wagner, VP of Product-Advanced Media at ViacomCBS.
“ACT allows us to enable MRI-Simmons targets for addressable TV campaigns within the Comcast Cable footprint”, said Larry Allen, VP and GM of Addressable Enablement at Comcast Advertising. “The ability to target the same audiences across data driven linear and addressable channels allows for the consistent measurement of outcomes against a desired audience.”
ACT is available for licensing immediately. To learn more visit: http://bit.ly/3sVEn5S.
About MRI-Simmons
MRI-Simmons is the leading provider of insights on the American consumer. With thousands of attitudinal and behavioral data points, gathered through ongoing surveys and passive measurement, MRI-Simmons empowers advertisers, agencies and media companies with deeper insights into the “why” behind consumer behavior.
MRI-Simmons combines best-practice survey methodologies with an innovative technology platform and advanced data visualizations. MRI’s Survey of the American Consumer® is the industry standard for magazine audience ratings. In parallel, the company has been at the forefront of innovation, significantly accelerating the time to insights for brand builders, strategists, planners and sales regardless of their data acumen.
Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. To learn more, visit https://mrisimmons.com, or follow @MRI-Simmons on Twitter.
